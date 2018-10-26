Author Introduces The Jews At The Miami Book Fair 2018
Author Introduces The Jews At The Miami Book Fair 2018CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The books are definitely coming to downtown Miami as the nation’s finest literary festival, the Miami Book Fair International holds its annual celebration. This eight-day literary party will commence on November 11 with over a hundred-thousand readers and writers in attendance. Distinguished authors from the United States and other parts of the globe, as well as book lovers, will be gracing the Fair and its many activities.
Formerly known as “Books by the Bay”, the Miami Book Fair was founded in 1984 by Miami-Dade College. The growth and success of the very first event which took place in the same year were endeavored by Miami-Dade College in cooperation with the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Wolfson Campus President, Eduardo J. Padron, and local independent bookstore owners Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books and Craig Pollock of BookWorks. The team had reached their success during the 90’s, when the two-day street fair grew steadily and became the largest literary festival in the country, thus acquiring its well-earned name, Miami Book Fair.
AuthorCentrix celebrates its second year as one of the exhibitors at the Fair. The company will be gracing the event with Bernard H. Ash and his book entitled We Jews: A Handbook for Gentiles. This year at the Fair, he brings to the readers, a detailed source that introduces one to the Jewish people and their religion. A chance for one-to-one Author Interview and Book Signing with Ash await everyone!
Bernard H. Ash pens a source that answers the many questions raised about his religion and his people. The book birthed from the lecture series he conducted for several years in Southern California. He recalls the very first lecture that he conducted, which 30 people, all gentiles but one who never had any religious education attended. We Jews: A Handbook for Gentiles is patterned from We Japanese, a book written by the manager of a Japanese hotel in Hokkaido Japan. The book will make every reader realize that there is definitely more to this religion than what people hear from those who do not have a personal knowledge about it.
The Festival will bring over hundreds of renowned national and international exhibitors together as it continues to become a model for other fairs across the country. Events and activities include the Street Fair, book signings, live music, workshops, and readings and discussions with notable authors from both, the U.S., and from around the world.
The Miami Book Fair 2018 invites the book lovers to join the annual celebration, as it remains to uphold the cognizance of reading ability and literary arts in the city’s multi-ethnic community, making it the nation’s undisputable, finest literary festival!
