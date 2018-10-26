Mally Mall Produces XXXTentacion Lil Pump Collab, Arms Around You, Released October 25, 2018

Music producer extraordinaire Mally Mall Pays Homage to XXXTentacion Producing Arms Around You Collaborating with Lil Pump and Featuring Swae Lee and Maluma

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated single, teased earlier this Summer by Lil Pump, came to fruition when Lil Pump reached out to XXXTentacion’s Mom Cleopatra Bernard in an effort to posthumously create a track that would continue the legacy of her son’s status as an innovative force. In an effort to do just that, three-time Grammy-award winning music producer Mally Mall lent his producing talents to the posthumous collab with XXXTentacion and Lil Pump, with vocal assists from Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Columbian ragaetton star Maluma -- the end result the just-dropped single Arms Around You with Mall producing along with JonFX and Skrillex.

Mally Mall had this to say about working on this passion project, "I am so incredibly blessed to be a part of this amazing collaboration. This project would have never come to be without the love and guidance of Cleopatra Bernard. Thanks and gratitude to Easean Bolden, SVP A&R Warner Bros Records, Lil Pump, Swae Lee, Maluma and their management teams, JonFX, Skrillex, Poo Bear, Jaycen Joshua, and Koen Heldens - it's been a privilege and an honor working with all of you...I truly hope we have made him proud!"

With 2018 being a standout year for the mega producer, Mall has produced Platinum hits for Rae Sremmurd and is featured on David Guetta's double LP "7" with the single "Motto" featuring G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert. Mall has also just finished a soon-to-be-released song with Jason Derulo called “Last Night” featuring Quavo, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and Offset; he is exec producing French Montana's upcoming album Jungle Rules 2 with his next project featuring a Migos x Rae Sremmurd collab.

Mally Mall is currently repped by Gordon Dillard of Maverick Management in Beverly Hills, CA.

Born and raised in Northern California of Brazilian/Egyptian heritage, Mally Mall started his music career working with industry veterans Ant Banks and Rick Rock. Influenced by the Bay Area music scene, Mall has unequivocally helped to shape the landscape of the music industry today working with a ‘who’s who’ of artists including Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, French Montana, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, TyDolla$ign, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyga and Usher. Still shaping today's music culture, Mall continues producing and collaboration efforts with Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Jason Derulo, Party Next Door, Lil Pump, Offset, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert and The Weeknd. With creative and entrepreneurial interests outside of music, Mall served as an Executive Producer for the documentary “2 Turntables and a Microphone, The Life and Death of Jam Master J” alongside rapper/actor 50 cent.

To date, Mally Mall has received three Grammy Awards and more than 20 Grammy nominations with Mall-produced artists collectively representing more than a billion streams worldwide.