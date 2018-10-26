Effortless Tips To Make It Look Like You Hired An Interior Designer with Connie Bandfield
Consult Design Websites
When it comes to interior design, there is an almost limitless wealth of information out there. Simply type in “design websites” into Google and you’ll be flooded with more links than you can possibly look at. According to Connie Bandfield, this is where you can pick up a lot of inspiration. It’s all good and well to want to design a room from scratch yourself - but why reinvent the wheel? Not only will design websites help you pick colour themes and introduce you to new furniture, they’ll stoke your creativity so that you can create never-before imagined design combinations.
Never Forget About Texture
Colour is second to none when it comes to room design - but so is texture. A monotone room will always be boring, but a monotone room with different rugs, leather sofas, table runners and silky cushions will all add nuances of style and bring the space to life. “Design is about relaying the personality of the owner.” Connie Bandfield says. “So texture should be used to bring about that personality.”
Use Big Furniture as Statement Pieces
A room with a lot of small pieces of furniture will feel cluttered, Connie Bandfield posits. But a room with a choice selection of bigger pieces will feel fabulous. Use big pieces of furniture such as beds, couches and shelves to serve as anchor points, while using smaller pieces such as side tables and lamps to complement the entire look. The key here is balance, and experienced designers will tell you that even small rooms should have at least one big piece of furniture as a central focus point for everything else to gravitate around.
