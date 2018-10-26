iDisclose Announces Enterprise Agreement with Slice Capital

iDisclose, a New York-based legal technology company, announced today that it has entered into an enterprise agreement with Slice Capital.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDisclose, a New York-based legal technology company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Slice Capital to provide its Form C service to equity crowdfunding issuers coming through the Slice Capital platform. The service allows for Slice to offer its clients a cost-effective solution for filling out the detailed disclosure document required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for companies launching equity crowdfunding campaigns. The enterprise solution assists Slice issuers through a simple question and answer system that allows the entrepreneur to complete many tasks usually handled by a lawyer.

"We are excited to add another platform to our system and allow Slice to focus on helping issuers raise money by assisting them with the legal document drafting process," said Michael Knox, CEO of iDisclose. "We are thrilled that iDisclose can bring an efficient and cost-effective solution to our issuers, saving them time and money," said Jacob Sheldon, CEO of Slice.

iDisclose supports funding platforms by providing a system to assist entrepreneurs in filling out complex legal documents and dramatically reducing the cost of legal review of the required filings. The company believes there is a huge opportunity for technology to reduce the costs of legal services, particularly as it relates to small businesses and startups, and expects to continue expanding its product offerings to further support such companies.

About iDisclose

iDisclose, founded in 2015, is an industry leading platform in the crowdfunding legal disclosure space with major contracts with platforms such as Republic and Microventures. In addition, iDisclose offers legal document solutions for all small businesses, including regulatory documents, deal documents, HR documents and other business documents under its LawCloud services. For more information about iDisclose, visit their website at http://www.idisclose.com.

About Slice Capital

Slice Capital, founded in 2017, is an impact-focused equity crowdfunding platform. Slice combines the best of both impact investing and startup investing by connecting young, impact-conscious investors to mission-driven startups bent on changing the world of tomorrow. While Slice calls both Philadelphia and Los Angeles home, they cater to companies of all sizes, industries, and locations.

For partnership inquiries or to stay tuned with Slice's offerings, go to http://slice.capital.