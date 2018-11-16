How to get rid of cellulite: Introducing the warm gel which reduces cellulite through massage
How to get rid of cellulite during weight loss
Vanna Belt’s Gel-V Hot Reduction & Cellulite Smoother gel helps visibly reduce the appearance of dimpled skin, improving the skin’s texture on the stomach, thighs, and buttocks. The formula contains a proprietary mineral, an essential vitamin complex, caffeine, and Centella Asiatica extract, which reduces fluid build-up and supports skin cell regeneration.
Gel-V Hot was created by social media fitness enthusiast Jovanna Correa. Vanna realized that no matter how much diet and exercise you engage in, everyone still faces challenges in their fitness journey.
Gel-V Hot should be applied every night before bed. It heats up when applied to the skin, helping it penetrate more deeply. Vanna recommends using your knuckles as well as fingers, or her V-Glove, which has nine rotating spheres which knead the dermal tissue over your cellulite helping to smooth it out.
Create healthy cellulite-busting habits
You can’t eat the cellulite away, but you can reduce its appearance with healthier food choices.
The more fat you have around the hips, buttocks and thighs, the more visible cellulite will be. Switching to whole, natural foods increases your intake of nutrients and fiber, while reducing how much refined sugar and fat you consume.
Drinking more water helps your body stay hydrated, reduce bloating, and flush out waste.
Add spice, not salt
Salt dehydrates the body and can lead to uncomfortable bloating, which also increases cellulite visibility.
Processed foods generally contain a higher salt content. Become a careful label-reader, or skip the prepared food altogether and cook fresh more often. Season with different spices to add flavor without sodium.
Balance weights and cardio
Doing hours of steady-state cardio can increase levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which stimulates fat storage. This is not how to get rid of cellulite fast.
To reduce cellulite, build muscle, and shed fat, combine strength training, circuit or interval training, and moderate amounts of steady-state cardio. Over time, you'll develop a slimmer, tighter physique and cellulite will be less apparent.
Motivated by her own fitness journey, Vanna’s products are formulated to achieve measurable results. “I know how frustrating it is to do everything right and be left with skin flaws. I wanted to create a product which rewards people for the hard work they do in the gym and the kitchen.
“Gel-V works alongside healthy diet and exercise, so my customers can see the results they want and deserve.”
About Vanna Belt
Vanna Belt skin care and weight loss solutions show customers the secret to the South Beach body. The company was founded in 2013 by social media fitness enthusiast and Miami native Jovanna Correa. Vanna's products have already provided real results and changed the lives of many women around the world.
