How to tighten loose skin: Introducing the gel which tightens loose skin after weight loss
How to tighten loose skin after weight loss
Vanna Belt’s Gel-V Body Firming & Stretch Marks Repair gel is designed to firm and tone the skin and improve its elasticity and appearance. The formula contains vitamins A, C, and E, which preserve and restore collagen and elastin - the main substances your skin needs to stay firm and elastic.
Gel-V was created by social media fitness enthusiast Jovanna Correa. Vanna realized that no matter how much diet and exercise you engage in, everyone still faces challenges in their fitness journey.
How to identify loose skin
It’s easy to mistake subcutaneous body fat for loose skin. Pinch it, and it’ll reveal how you should tackle it.
If it feels thin and papery, it’s genuine loose skin which could be firmer and tighter. If it feels thick and soft, you’re dealing with stubborn fat which can be targeted with persistent diet and exercise.
Build and preserve muscle
Body fat responds well to hypertrophy training - strength training that focuses on increasing muscle size and volume.
Building muscle shreds fat and tones problem areas, giving your whole body a firmer, healthier appearance. To get there, Vanna advocates lifting heavy and working on your form. Cardiovascular exercise is also helpful, but too much can consume carefully built muscle, instead of maintaining it. A balance of both will increase muscle mass gradually.
Vanna shares her favorite workouts on her Instagram @vannabelt, turning her own hours in the gym into inspiration for her followers.
Avoid fad diets
Diet programs which claim to show you how to tighten loose skin, and perform other miracles for your body shape, are almost always hype.
The best diet to help with loose skin is the same one that keeps your entire body healthy. Make fruits and vegetables the main players on your plate at every meal, and maintain balance with protein-rich legumes, and small amounts of nuts and seeds.
Motivated by her own fitness journey, Vanna’s products are formulated to achieve measurable results. “I know how frustrating it is to do everything right and be left with skin flaws. I wanted to create a product which essentially rewards people for their hard work in the gym and the kitchen.”
“Gel-V works alongside healthy diet and exercise, so my customers can see the results they want and deserve.”
About Vanna Belt
Vanna Belt skin care and weight loss solutions show customers the secret to the South Beach body. The company was founded in 2013 by social media fitness enthusiast and Miami native Jovanna Correa. Vanna's products have already provided real results and changed the lives of many women around the world.
P.R. Marketing Agency
Llizo Marketing
george llizo
Llizo Marketing
+1 305-204-0760
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Secret To The South Beach Body