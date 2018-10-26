Annual Halloween Bash With a Costume Contest This Saturday At Fishers Club Atlantis

Fishers Club Atlantis will be holding their annual Halloween Bash with a costume contest this Saturday.

We can't wait to see what everyone dresses up as for the annual Halloween Bash!” — George Pavlis, Fishers Owner

This Saturday, October 27th, Fishers Club Atlantis will be holding their annual Halloween Bash with a costume contest from 9 pm until 2 am. Come in your best costume for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

Halloween is the time to be whoever you want to be, and Fishers Club Atlantis encourages your creativity for their costume contest. Come in your creepiest, funniest, or most creative costume to compete for the chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The doors will open at 9 pm with a $6 cover charge at the door. You must be 21 years old or older to enter the club. You will be able to dance your cares away with DJ Robbie Tronco and Jeff Rush spinning your favorite music until 2 am.

Club Atlantis offers patrons a unique experience with an all-new light show and sound system. All your senses are sure to be engaged while you show off your best dance moves on the expansive dance floor.

Be sure to tell your friends and family not to miss this annual event unlike any other. Remember, if you got it, haunt it. Show Club Atlantis what you got this Halloween!

If you have any questions, please call 215.244.9777, or visit the Club Atlantis website today!



More About Fishers:

Whether you are planning your wedding day, a Sweet 16, a Corporate Event, or just want to relax and grab a bite to eat and maybe catch a show, Fisher’s offers an experience second to none. Their full-service facilities, accommodating staff, and incredible dining and drink options are sure to please. Located at 1858 Street Road, Bensalem PA, stop by today to tour the facility and see why Fishers is a leader of the pack. Call us today for more information about our facility, bakery items, and special events we can host for you at 215-244-9777!



