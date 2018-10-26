Dr. Temp Patterson explains when to visit an ENT specialist
An ENT specialist—or otolaryngologist—is a physician specializing in conditions of the ear, nose, and throat.BURLEY, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical specialty which deals with conditions and disorders of the ear, nose, and throat, otolaryngology also covers problems tied to other parts of the neck and head. Those exhibiting issues with any one or more of these areas of the body will likely be referred to an otolaryngologist such as Dr. Temp Patterson. An experienced otolaryngologist—or ENT specialist—from Burley, Idaho, Dr. Patterson has many, many years of clinical experience in dealing with conditions of the ear, nose, and throat.
Further to graduating from medical school, board-certified ENT specialists, or otolaryngologists, such as Dr. Patterson, have also completed at least five years of specialty training in addition to their four or more years of medical school. Having passed a certification exam for the American Board of Otolaryngology, specialist ENT physicians then handle the medical and surgical management of issues pertaining to patients' ears, noses, throats, necks, faces, and heads.
Conditions of the ear can include hearing impairment, pain in the ear or ears, infections, disorders affecting balance, tinnitus, or congenital disorders, according to Dr. Patterson. "Conditions of the nose, meanwhile, include any issue affecting the nasal cavity or sinuses," he adds.
Throat conditions likely to be managed by an otolaryngologist include those which affect speech or singing, and eating, swallowing, or digestion. Tumors, trauma, or deformities of the head, neck, or face are also likely to be addressed by physicians such as Dr. Patterson, often performing cosmetic or reconstructive surgery in an effort to resolve such matters.
Subspecialty areas of otolaryngology can include pediatrics, laryngology, and rhinology, as well as otology, neurotology, or audiology.
An individual should make an appointment to see an otolaryngologist or ENT specialist if they're suffering from, for example, tonsil or adenoid infection, balance problems, breathing problems, tinnitus, nose bleeds, or gastroesophageal reflux disease.
An injury to the ear, nose, or throat, or nerve problems affecting these areas will also likely result in a trip to an otolaryngologist, says Dr. Patterson.
"If an individual is dealing with any one or more of these conditions, or another problem affecting the ear, nose, throat, or a related area," adds the doctor, wrapping up, "they should ask their primary care physician if an ENT specialist or otolaryngologist such as myself may be able to help them."
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here