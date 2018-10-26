George Llizo “Miami Marketing Guru” is changing the landscape of the Miami marketing industry.
With the launch of Llizo Marketing, George Llizo plans on saving clients thousands on marketing services.
Technology has now made it possible to consolidate many traditional “marketing roles” onto just a few, thus, saving marketing agencies money. Llizo Marketing has found the way to take advantage of these advancements in technology & pass the savings onto their clients.
An example of this new consolidation are web designers and web developers. Because of the mass success of Wordpress and all of its fascinating plug-ins available, web development is now easier than ever. A web professional with a keen eye to design can now design & develop a website in no time with ease. This process cuts the overhead to the agency by half! Llizo Marketing believes that those savings should be passed down to clients.
The digital marketing agency Miami, Llizo Marketing is now open, but has very few positions open for new clients due to their mass success.
ABOUT GEORGE LLIZO & LLIZO MARKETING
Based in Miami, FL. George Llizo has been at the top of the Miami marketing industry for over 10 years working with many national and local brands like NissanTM , Papa JohnsTM , PracticePantherTM & more. George Llizo has said to be “The new age of marketing professionals” by former clients due to his ability to properly analyze a company’s marketing needs, develop the appropriate marketing strategy & execute on every piece needed within the strategy. The process George has brought over to Llizo Marketing is simple yet very effective: Consult a client’s needs - Create the appropriate strategy - Design & develop - Deploy - Optimize
