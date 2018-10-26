MGN Logistics Leveraging Technology, Innovation and Dedication in the Transportation Industry
MGN Logistics charges into the forefront of the freight management software space with founder, Matthew Telesca, as the driving force behind their growth.EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Telesca, founded MGN Logistics with the core principles of honesty, integrity, innovation, dedication and technology. As the President and CEO, he focuses on executing the company’s growth strategy. Recognized by entrepreneur’s Inc. magazine five years in a row as one of the country’s fastest growing private companies, Telesca has been successfully executing that strategy. “Our goal is to double revenue every two to three years,” Telesca explains, “while this might sound pretty ambitious, we’ve managed to accomplish this level of growth over the last 8 years. While growth is always valuable, our ultimate goal is to continue to disrupt the market with tools that will yield the most positive results.”
“In the early days of the business, the original model was more of a traditional truckload brokerage,” explains Matthew Telesca “However, I was always driven to deliver a web-based solution, using the latest technology. Today, our software is entirely cloud-based with simple API integration into just about whatever the client needs and wants.”
As a technology forward logistics company, Matthew Telesca and the team at MGN understand just how rare that is in logistics. “It’s a slow-moving industry to adopt technology” Telesca explains, “that’s why it was so important for us to get this right and create our own proprietary products. Many of our competitors just use an off the shelf system that has been white-labeled with their name.”
Matthew works closely with each division at MGN Logistics to ensure optimal growth inside and out, and that each department feels supported in their respective roles.
As MGN continues to expand,Matthew Telesca uses internal KPIs to measure employee and client satisfaction. “Sometimes companies grow at such a rapid rate that they forget to implement a way to measure how that growth is impacting their employees or their customers,” says Telesca. “We make a special effort to ensure none of our employees or customers feel left behind as we grow.”
Telesca speaks to leaders in the logistics industry on a regular basis. Effective leadership motivates not only during positive growth periods, but more importantly, during difficult periods, as well.
“I think one of the more important characteristics for optimal growth is the ability to stay agile and flexible, so you can move quickly to meet the client’s needs.”, Telesca explains. “We’ve learned how to be successful while still not insisting on a one way solution. And our clients have come to appreciate our partnership with them.”
MGN Logistics is a innovation-forward, tech-forward and future-forward company. To learn more about MGN and connect with Matthew, visit MGN or Matthew Telesca on Linkedin.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here