Credit Counsel Inc Tackles Debt Recovery
Located in South Florida, CCI was founded to aid businesses with best in class services, in recovering any collection debt.
Most businesses don’t understand the importance of preparedness before collecting debt, which is where Credit Counsel Inc steps in. It’s vital to gather accurate information pertaining to the identity you are trying to collect from.
For businesses, it’s important to remember that when someone is delinquent, they have most likely had a utility service, with vital information that will help you identify them, or next of kin. Having this information makes it more likely you can track them.
Part of what Credit Counsel Inc prides itself on is verifying self-reported customer data. Most large governmental agencies like the department of education and the department of motor vehicles, rely too heavily on consumers filling out accurate data.
If you are gathering information for a collection through one of these agencies most likely there will be errors on file and discrepancies with the person you are attempting to collect from. That’s why it’s vital to work with companies like Credit Counsel Inc, because they can fact check, and verify all pieces of information. Just because government agencies have a difficult time collecting accurate data, it doesn’t mean that your business has to suffer.
Another business strategy that Credit Counsel Inc practices are sourcing collection data from multiple areas. This helps CCI get the most accurate information while double checking facts with multiple sources. Larger companies and agencies have years of data that can make it easier to accurately track someone when they have entered into collections. As technology evolves, so does Credit Counsel Inc, and sourcing multiple data points to get businesses money back is exactly what CCI exists to do.
What Credit Counsel Inc wants for each of its clients more than anything else is the ability to accurately gather data on collections and to waste as little time as possible doing it. While most companies are limited in their ability to create strategies that work, CCI has an unlimited supply of resources at their disposal to aid them in recovering the debt a business is owed. With years of experience and best in class customer service, Credit Counsel Inc, is a great resource to businesses everywhere in recovering their funds in collections.
