Cosmedical Spa Announces Relaunch Open House Event – November 1

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia – Cosmedical Spa is proud to announce the date for its relaunch open house event on November 1st from 4pm to 8pm. The Spa has recently added new and exciting services and treatments to its robust medical spa offerings. The management of Cosmedical Spa invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our new offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures including the grand prize drawing of free Botox treatments for a year.

The Open House is full of events and demonstrations including:

• A live demonstration of the PDO thread procedure known world-wide as the “lunchtime facelift”. Cosmedical is

hosting world renowned PDO practitioner and educator, Dr. Michael Schreiber to perform the procedure.

• Event only promotional pricing on all procedures

• Event only discounted medical grade skin products

• Drawings each hour for free treatments including: Laser Hair Removal, CryoChamber, Hyperbaric Chamber, Micro-

needling and more

• A Grand Prize Drawing of Free Botox Treatments for One Year

• There will be staff available for free consultations

• Tours of the spa

• Light refreshments

“Cosmedical is offering so many new and exciting procedures and treatments, we decided the best way to showcase all we have to offer our customers is to host an open house,” said Katarina Day, Registered Nurse. “The event is designed to be both informative and fun.”

To RSVP for this event log onto our website at www.cosmedicalgroup.com or call 770.632.5500.

“We look forward to hosting existing Cosmedical Spa clients and meeting new people. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening with event promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests,” said Rebecca McKoy, Spa Director.

About Cosmedical Spa

Cosmedical Spa is a leading aesthetic and wellness spa serving the Peachtree City, GA and the surrounding communities. Cosmedical is led by Medical Director, Dr. Lawrence Segal, and an experienced, professional staff lead by Julie Robbins and Katarina Day. Cosmedical offers patients and customers the latest in cutting edge aesthetic and wellness treatments and products intended to improve health, wellness and beauty. Please visit our website at www.cosmedicalgroup.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of procedures and monthly specials.



For more information contact:

Name: Katarina Day

Phone: 770.632.5500

Email: katarina@cosmedicalspaptc.com

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.613.0417

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com