Introducing James Gittins and his Bad Ass, Funky Guitar Driven Album ‘Choices’ Out Now!

BIRMINGHAM, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a number of tracks on these albums which, different to the majority of albums we listen to here at Urban Dubz, encompass a variety of genres.

He personally describes his style as Punk Disco. “Bad ass funky guitar driven Disco and House Music with Punk Lyrics and vocals delivering a message of planet preservation.” But with that description you will hear styles as diverse as D&B, Latin, Trance, Rock to name but a few.

Vocally, James’ voice is rough, rugged and raw. In keeping with a long line of unashamedly masculine sounding Rock front men like Mick Jagger, Iggy Pop and Tom Waits. No sicky sweet saccharin little choirboy vocals here, whatsoever. His voice helps drive the message of his lyrics in a direct way. He has a message and he wants you to hear it. Sometimes there’s no need for the softly, softly approach if you’re confident in what you’re saying.

“I reached a point in my life when I HAD to make music to bring people together, have fun and think about what we’re really doing to ourselves and our wonderful beautiful planet” …

…I am also donating 20% of streaming profits to four charities: http://www.jamesgittins.co.uk/charirties”

I think you’ll agree, here we have an artist who has some important issues he wishes to talk about and who is not afraid to put his money where his mouth is.

His influences include such luminaries as – Hendrix, Clapton, The Beatles, The Doors, Nile Rogers & Chic, The OJ’s, MJ, Barry White, Bowie, The Stones, Gerry Rafferty, Prodigy, Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, George Michael, Jamiroquai, Lenny Kravitz, St Etienne, Stevie Wonder, Masters at Work, Chili Peppers, John Williams and various Classical Composers. When you look at this diverse list it’s easy to see how his musical style is so creative.

His plans for the future are to ride off these albums and get on the road and perform them live and increase his fan base. Something many artist neglect to explore. No better way of making that happen than getting of your butt and organising your own shows, so people can see for themselves the dedication and self-belief someone has to have in their own music before anyone else can take you seriously. I think James Gittins understands this all too well…

Stand out Track on ‘Choices’ album – Save Our World

Stand out Track on ‘Choices the Voxless Mixes – Solar, Hydro, Wind & Tide

