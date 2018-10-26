The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl Filing Class Action Lawsuit Against Helion Over Unpaid Overtime

Former employees from information technology company Helion Technologies filed a collection action lawsuit to recover unpaid overtime wages.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, former employees (Plaintiffs) of Helion Technologies, Inc. (Helion) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Complaint #1:18-cv-03276-DKC) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Helion is an information technology service company that provides network and computer installation and support services to automotive dealerships across the United States and Canada. Plaintiffs worked as Technicians for Helion.

Plaintiffs brought their case on behalf of themselves and other Technicians who work or worked for Helion. Plaintiffs allege that Helion violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by intentionally misclassifying its Techniciansas salaried, rather than hourly, employees. As a result, Plaintiffs claim that they and other Technicians were denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that the type of work that they and other Technicians performed did not exempt them from the overtime requirements.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, "Because of the type of work they actually performed, Plaintiffs and other similarly situated Technicians should have received overtime pay for working over 40 hoursa week. Because Defendant paid Plaintiffs and the other Technicians a salary, they are entitled to additional compensation."

According to the Complaint, at some point in 2016, Helion converted some of its Technicians from salaried to hourly employees and began to pay them overtime wages. However, Plaintiffsallege that Defendant continues to pay some of its Technicians a salary and that those Technicians should also receive overtime pay. On March 1, 2017, the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl filed a case against Helion for the same reasons.

Additional information regarding how other Technicians who work or worked at Helion can join this case can be found here or by calling The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at (410) 244-7005. The case is entitled, (Johnson et al v. Helion Technologies, Inc. 1:18-cv-03276-DKC) (District of Maryland).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits in the Baltimore-Washington region. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.