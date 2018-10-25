1776 Moving And Storage Urges Caution When Soliciting Moving Quotes

The Central Florida moving company explains that there's a difference between a moving company and a moving broker - and that could affect moving quotes.

Many people don't realize that there is a difference between a moving company and a moving broker.” — Michael Haase

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Florida moving company, 1776 Moving and Storage, was recently featured in a ClickOrlando.com investigative report examining the differences between moving companies and moving brokers. Michael Haase, President of 1776 Moving & Storage and board member of the Professional Movers Association of Florida, was interviewed for the piece and cautioned consumers to be wary and ask questions of any moving service they consult.

At the heart of the article was the surprise one consumer felt when discovering that not only had she booked her move through a broker, but she was also now on the hook for additional fees to be paid for the broker's services.

"Many people don't realize that there is a difference between a moving company and a moving broker. Brokers are essentially middlemen who are paid to connect consumers with movers. Unfortunately, it's not always made clear upfront that they are a middleman and that their services come with an additional fee over and above what is quoted for the move itself," explained Haase.

Haase agreed with the Better Business Bureau's advice that consumers can contact moving companies directly to receive moving quotes; they do not have to use a broker. In fact, Haase said, that's often a better approach, "A reputable moving company will ask to visit the home or business in person and they'll provide a written estimate. They will not give a quote over the phone. A site visit is necessary to allow the mover to see what has to be moved; this allows them to produce an accurate quote, eliminates surprises, and allows the mover and the consumer to ask questions of one another and make sure the quote is comprehensive."

Consumers can find reputable movers by:

• Consulting the local Better Business Bureau

• Interviewing local movers and asking if they are a mover or a moving broker

• Collecting several different quotes for comparison

• Checking the length of time a mover has been in business – the longer the better

• Verifying that the moving company has a valid Department of Transportation number on each vehicle and appropriate paperwork.

• Checking to see if the company has any complaints on file with the Florida Department of Agriculture or U.S. Department of Transportation.

Interstate moves are often a target for brokers because consumers don't realize that their local moving company can help them move across the country.

"Even if you need to move out of state, I still recommend calling a local mover first. Many, many moving companies do interstate moves and if they don't, they can usually refer you to a qualified interstate moving service. It's that local, person-to-person connection that you lose out on with brokers. Many of them are just in it for the sale; they don't really care how well the move goes," said Haase.

For more information about 1776 Moving and Storage visit http://www.1776moving.com or call 407-251-4770.

About 1776 Moving and Storage:

1776 Moving & Storage provides residential and commercial moving services throughout Central Florida and beyond. The family owned and operated business has been serving Orlando and the Central Florida community for over 20 years and offers local, interstate, intrastate, and international moving services as well as storage solutions. Whether it's down the street or to another continent, we treat your family like our own.