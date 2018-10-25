Rising Afro basement Star Chibz Releases ‘Tonight’

‘Tonight’ is the latest offering from South London’s newest rising star Chibz Artist.

LONDON, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tonight’ is the latest offering from South London’s newest rising star Chibz Artist. With its soft, 90s-retro feel and R&B style, this song fits perfectly alongside other contemporary classics we’ve grown to know and love.

New to the afro bashment swing genre, Chibz Artist burst onto the scene earlier this year with his track ‘Feeling Me.’ The video, shot and recorded in London is racking up the views on YouTube and cementing Chibz in the online music community.

Playing against the backdrop of the grime scene, afro bashment is a new genre of music crafted by artists in the UK. It’s a brighter sound, with an old school easy listening vibe and plenty of rhythm to get you going. It takes a step back and asks what was good about the music we grew up to? And how can we revive it and make it new?

From tracks like ‘Tonight’ and ‘Feeling Me’, you can hear that Chibz takes influence from 90s hip hop’s hay day as much as the rest of us, with Destiny’s Child samples and sounds mixed in with his tracks, and enough downbeats to get Nelly on his knees.

Chibz wants to share his “creativity and love for music with everyone from all walks of life.” His musical influences range from Chris Brown to Stormzy, Drake to Yxng Bane. His fun and playful style runs through his music and his videos and helps to set him apart from other artists right now.

‘Tonight’ is a throwback tune we’re all game for, an ode to the tracks played out on music channels at parties before the days of streaming services and YouTube. Think primetime play on Kiss TV, Box Hits and MTV Base while sipping on Sunny D and eating 10p Freddos. Gone are the days, but not the music.

Listen to the video here:

https://youtu.be/yJ-z8gbeMmc