Konstant Ranked #1 in India as Best Mobile App Development Company 2018 by BusinessofApps

Truly an “ah-hah” moment for Konstant as it leads the herd and stays competitive during the times of unprecedented disruption!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an illusion to keep doing well, to be in a good position and keep building such great apps. As it has been growing older, Konstant is moving up the ranking, although it is relative, hitting the mule between the eyes with a two by four to get its attention seems attractive.

BusinessofApps announced Konstant Infosolutions – A leading app and web development company as #1 mobile app development company in India from amongst 6 macro regions – USA, UK, Europe, India, South-East Asia, and Latin America. This has positioned the furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

These companies have appointed dedicated leadership and resources to support the rapid growth and have plenty to offer on the app development front, both for start-ups as well as for enterprises. These companies have proven themselves as best business partners providing niche solutions for all kinds of mobile app development needs.

They were rated on the range of their portfolio, their ability to deliver native apps across a variety of platforms and ensuring that all price levels and project sizes are covered. These companies have their head/branch office in New York. The criteria that were used:

• Key Clients – The big ones (mainly enterprises)

• Client Company Size – Large or small – the number of people they have dealt with

• Owner Company Size – What strength do they have?

• Area of Main Activity – App Development (Coding, UI/UX, Testing, Post Deployment Maintenance, Branding, and Marketing)

• Average Hourly Rate - What do they charge on an hourly or fixed project basis? This can even include a range of rates you might expect to pay for the development of your app and other such services.

About Business of Apps

The Business of Apps is a company operated by Soko Media that help industries connect through B2B media services. It provides all the app news and insights, data and statistics about mobile app world for industry professionals. It's a go-to global resource for all the people and businesses who create new mobile and social apps.

According to Vipin Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of Konstant, "Following Agile project management allowed producing smaller deliverables more frequently and efficiently, making it an excellent choice for our team to work in product development, programming, business analysis, and other collaborative areas. But as it was a fragile process that required the right scope, goals, and management. From scoping the work to designing the sprint structure to collecting requirements, managing the project without interfering in the rapid build process, adapting to feedback and closing the project – we were able to manage every single project that we undertook through the agile life cycle. Although there were some real-life challenges that we faced while running projects, we were able to successfully overcome them and were able to trace solutions around them.”

He further says, “We learned how to create beautiful applications (knit solutions around them) and it's an exciting time for us to be crowned as best app development agency 2018 in India by BusinessofApps. We will keep delivering solutions and services with persistence.”

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions is a leading mobile and web development agency who have been developing world-class applications for various industry niches like Real Estate and property, On-demand solutions for food, taxi, pets and various other services, social networking solutions (chat messengers), Food delivery and ordering, Restaurant solutions, Banking, finance, business, insurance, education, human resources, e-commerce, retail and B2B, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare and fitness, transport and automotive, gaming, leisure, directory, organization, event and ticketing etc. Working towards greater customer satisfaction, they have been adopting techniques to exceed the expectations and surprise the clients from time-to-time. Having received awards and honors couple of times, they are considered as favorite development partner by many businesses.