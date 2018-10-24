Dr. Eliza Parker shares a look at Chicago's luxury Oak Street district
Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's Dr. Eliza Parker offers an expert look at Chicago's so-called center of luxuryCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to many of Chicago's most luxurious and high-end brands and businesses, the city's Oak Street district is popular with locals and visitors alike, many of whom are seeking the finer things in life. Seamlessly nestled on Oak Street in the couture center of downtown, Dr. Eliza Parker's Cadella Medical Spa, a boutique, full-service medical spa and wellness center, enjoys neighbors including Prada, Hermès, Rolex, and Christian Louboutin.
"The Oak Street district of Chicago is famed for its shopping, food and drink, and events, as well as luxury hotels, salons and high-end cosmetic products and services," explains Dr. Parker. Events include the now-regular Oak Street Wine Stroll plus numerous private shopping and wedding-focused affairs.
Of shopping, Dr. Parker reveals that the Oak Street district is well known for its apparel, fine jewelry, home decor, timepieces, shoes, and handbags.
Apparel retailers include Prada, Hermès of Paris, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior, according to Dr. Parker, while timepiece brands including Rolex and Patek Philippe can also be found in the district. "Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin currently lead the way in luxury footwear," Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center owner Dr. Parker adds.
Cuisine options meanwhile range from classic Parisian to Michelin-starred Italian, with a broad choice of seafood restaurants, steakhouses and more also conveniently located within the Oak Street district. The Waldorf Astoria and Viceroy Chicago provide two luxury options for hotel accommodation among several others in the area.
Founded by Eliza Parker, MD, a board-certified physician, the Oak Street district's Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center is staffed by a team of highly qualified and experienced beauty and wellness practitioners. Cadella Medical Spa is highly regarded in the city for its exclusive, patient-centered approach.
A graduate of Harvard University and trained at Cornell Weill Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, Dr. Parker is focused on lifelong wellness, with recognized expertise in non-invasive facial aesthetics, cosmetic injections, laser resurfacing, and skin rejuvenation. A master injector for Allergan, makers of BOTOX®, Dr. Parker is a gifted artist and has earned the trust of countless patients through her careful evaluation and understanding of their goals, wherein which she's able to achieve beautiful, natural-looking results through Cadella Medical Spa and Wellness Center's array of aesthetic treatment options.
To learn more about Cadella Medical Spa and Dr. Parker, or to get in touch, please visit https://cadellamedspa.com/.
