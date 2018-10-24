HERBS Sponsors CanEx Cannabis Expo in Montego Bay

The 2018 CanEx Expo in Montego Bay was a major step in the development of a Jamaican legal cannabis industry as evidenced by conference sponsorship by HERBS.

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third CanEx conference in Jamaica took place on September 27-29, 2018 in Montego Bay. HERBS (Health, Education and Research of Botanical Sciences Ltd.) sponsored this high-profile event that drew interested parties from all over the world.

CanEx grows into a global platform

The annual CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo was first held in Montego Bay in 2016 to get industry leaders into the same room to network and share knowledge. According to Health, Education and Research of Botanical Sciences (HERBS) chief executive Anthony Bailey “It has grown from a convention that focused on the potential of the Jamaican cannabis industry, to a place where top industry experts from all over the world have a platform for a global conversation about cannabis.”

Experts from more than 20 countries gather

Global cannabis experts from over twenty countries were gathered at this year’s conference. The speakers included business professionals, investors, policy makers, and scientists, offering a comprehensive perspective on the growing cannabis industry. Medical advances, the global legal landscape, and investment and product development opportunities all came under the spotlight.

A wide variety of delegates, exhibitors and sponsors

Bailey says that this year’s event drew about 1,500 delegates. It featured over 100 exhibitors and sponsors, from investment firms to cultivators. Those attending took advantage of opportunities for making strategic connections.

Keynote speakers

Montel Williams, founder of Lenitiv Labs, and ex-television talk show host, delivered a keynote address on the first day. He is a passionate advocate for medicinal cannabis as it played a crucial role in his life, helping him to deal with the pain he experienced as a multiple sclerosis sufferer.

Former Mexican President, Vincente Fox and Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, were the other keynote speakers. Vincente Fox presented insights into the fears of government authorities about cannabis. He spoke about the potential of taking cannabis out of the hands of criminals and giving it to responsible players. Bruce Linton spoke about the problems and opportunities presented by the fact that the U.S. government is divided over cannabis legislation.

Douglas Gordon, the founder of the annual conference, spoke about how the Jamaican government supports a regulated cannabis market. It realizes the benefit this could have to the country’s economy. Gordon sees Jamaica as being ideally located to become an important player in the future global cannabis industry.

Attending the conference made the HERBS team more aware than ever that it is situated in the right place at the right time to become a global competitor.