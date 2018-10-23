Oklahoma City Veteran Launches New Website To Help Local Homeowners

OKC veteran and real estate investor James Smith launches new online help for struggling local property owners

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Win-Win Real Estate Solutions launched its new website aimed at helping Oklahoma City area homeowners find fast and effective relief from the financial burdens they are in. LetsMakeItWinWin.com does this by purchasing homes for cash in as little as 7-10 days.

The new web portal makes it easy for homeowners to get a free, no-obligation offer, and find out what their home is worth in a cash sale, right now. The company buys homes in any condition, including those needing major repairs.

With foreclosure auctions in Oklahoma City rising by over 113% in August according to RealtyTrac, and many more property owners facing challenges with age and aging homes, fast relocations for work and to liquidate rental homes with trouble tenants, founder James Smith sees no shortage of people to be helped. Other situations the firm helps in include couples divorcing, those with inherited homes and owners with past due taxes.

As a private real estate investment company, home sellers pay no Realtors fees, and have no repairs or cleaning up to do in order to sell their homes.

A veteran owned company, Win-Win Real Estate Solutions is already accumulating many positive reviews and testimonials of happy sellers. In addition to directly helping the sellers, the company helps by facilitating the revitalization of homes and neighborhoods, and employing locals and veterans whenever possible.

Smith comes from a military family. Through his service, he received the GI Bill to attend the University of Central Oklahoma to obtain a degree in business. Knowledge he now uses for investing in real estate in Oklahoma City.

James says, "I love the feeling of being able to apply the disciplines I’ve learned to helping hurting homeowners save and sell their Norman, Edmond and OKC real estate. It's amazing to see the transformation these individuals and families experience as they put their problems behind them and seize the chance to gain a fresh and bright new start."

He adds, "If you've got a 2 bedroom plus home within 17 miles of OKC, I'd love to help."

Visit the website to get a fast home offer at LetsMakeItWinWin.com.