How To Develop a Media Agency with Practical Tips from Mohsen Khaial
Mohsen Khaial shares tips from his experiences in building operating a successful Visual Creative Agency.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agencies are some of the most crucial businesses in the world. They create a direct link between a company that provides a product or service, and the customer or client who utilizes them. They’re a conduit between production and sales that exist in a variety of different forms to help promote or sell a product or person. Starting one up, however, isn’t always a piece of cake. It’s for that reason that Mohsen Khaial, the brains behind the visual creative agency, Creative Minds Firm (CMF), have put together a number of tips for those looking to create their own ventures.
Have a solid business plan
This is true for every company in the world, and an agency is no different. “Before you start you need a solid foundation.” Mohsen Khaial says. “You need a plan that will outline what you’re selling, who your target audience is, your projections for the coming months or years, and how you’re going to turn your idea and sweat in profit.” For CMA, that meant sourcing creative minds who could think laterally, procuring the video equipment necessary for well-produced video, and knowing the exact type of clients they wanted to work with, and then writing it all down.
Build a portfolio
Work attracts work. By building a portfolio of successful and effective work and campaigns that you’ve completed, you’ll have an ever-growing body of work to show to your next prospective client. This is a snowball effect that will only grow as your work becomes more impressive and the scope of your customer base grows greater. It’s also okay to start small. Mohsen Khaial, for example, started on small projects before going on to create productions for names such as Fetty Wap, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and NAS.
Create solid relationships
In the agency game, who you know is everything. Advertising online and building a customer base that way is all good and well, but for interesting and long-lasting work, it’s necessary to build solid relationships with your clients. After all, you’ll be working very intimately with them as you deploy their campaigns and produce their content, so the better aligned your relationship is, the more successful the results will be. Mohsen Khaial knows this all too well, which is why he has long-standing relationships with clients such as Apple Music and Beats1 Radio.
