Best MMORPG 2019 Website Reveals the Most Highly Anticipated Upcoming MMO Games

Bestmmorpg2019.com reveals the most interesting and highly anticipated MMO games of 2019 that are in development.

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top MMO games website BestMmorpg2019.com has released its top pick for the most highly anticipated upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) of 2019.

The featured MMORPGs are currently under development and are expected to release at least an alpha version next year. Some are already in early access or have a beta version available.

"We've been looking closely at a lot of MMO games that are due to be released in 2019 and we found quite a lot of very interesting and exciting titles," said Jessica Hoult, editor of Bestmmorpg2019.com. "These MMORPGs are the ones that we look forward to playing the most."

The games in the Best MMORPG 2019 list are all quite different from each other. The titles range from big-budget releases to small but promising indie projects. There's also one virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game (VRMMORPG) included.

"Of course, the list is highly speculative since anything can happen during the course of game development. What looks like a great game on paper or in early access could turn out to be a flop. That is especially true of the more ambitious projects," said Hoult. "Nonetheless, the Best MMORPG 2019 list is a great resource for industry watchers and players who would like to know what's going on."

The list features eight MMOs but will be updated every month until the end of 2019. Short descriptions of each game and links to the games' official websites are included along with basic information and the estimated date of release.

In addition to the top 2019 MMO games list, the website also has news coverage and insightful, in-depth MMORPG reviews. A Youtube video channel and Twitch streaming series are in the works.

For more information, visit the website at https://bestmmorpg2019.com/.

About BestMmorpg2019.com

BestMmorpg2019.com, a newly launched massively multiplayer online role-playing game website, is home to the Best MMORPG 2019 list. Content is written and edited by veteran gamers who are passionate about MMOs.