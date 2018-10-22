Tennessee Lake Homes Expert Karen Millikan Launches Real Estate Search Portal

Karen Millikan, a real estate agent and lake home expert, launched a property search portal for Tennessee lake properties.

TELLICO LAKE, TN, USA, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agent and lake home expert Karen Millikan launched a property search portal for lake homes serving her home state of Tennessee. With detailed information on the most popular Tennessee lakes, the site aims to educate prospective lake property buyers with facts and resources to choose a vacation home that is right for their needs.

Millikan says the site, located at www.lakefrontliving.com/tn, makes it easy for users to learn about specific lakes, explore towns surrounding those lakes, and search for lake homes on or near the lakes.

“We provide useful content along with easy ways to find it” Millikan said. “For instance, users can browse popular Tennessee lake homes, such as Tellico Lake, then drill down to learn about the towns, communities and amenities surrounding Tellico Lake.”

From there, she says visitors can go on to browse Tellico Lake homes and properties for photos and prices, and save favorites by signing up for an account. Millikan, together with lakefront special agents Kody Millikan, Sam Allen, and Mike Hogan, provide years of Tennessee lake knowledge to coach clients through a smooth purchase or sale.

The site is part of a larger real estate brokerage called Lakefront Living catering to lake home buyers and sellers nationwide, according to broker/owner Scott Freerksen.

According to Freerksen, the Lakefront Living sites have a strong presence in seven states, and are going nationwide.

“The broad audience of our sites is fantastic for both buyers and sellers, because it draws a much wider audience than just the local area around one or two lakes,” Freerksen said. “Since we work only with agents like Karen Millikan who are experts in their region, the customer service buyers and sellers get is second to none.”

About Lakefront Living Realty - On The Lake Realty

Purchasing Tennessee lakefront property is different than any other real estate. Lakefront homes and homesites have a unique quality that all other types of real estate do not. Karen Millikan has lived and worked the Tennessee lakes for over 20 years and has been all over most of the large bodies of water - and Tennessee has some of the largest lakes in the country.

Knowledge and experience are the KEY to helping guide buyers and sellers to their dream lakefront home purchase or the sale of their existing lake front home.

