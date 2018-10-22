Acephate Market driven by the significant growth in agriculture industry

Market Research Nest Reports

Acephate is an organophosphate foliar insecticide, primarily used to control aphids including resistance species in vegetables and in horticulture. This colorless to white solid is applied on different crops or vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, lettuce, and potatoes) to control pests such as leaf miners, sawflies, thrips, and caterpillars in.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Acephate market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Acephate market by product type and applications/end industries.

2) It is used on food crops, citrus trees, as a seed treatment, on golf courses, and in commercial or institutional facilities. It is also sprayed on golf courses, turf, and horticulture crops.

3) It can either can be mixed as a powder along with the vegetation soil or be sprayed over vegetation. Acephate is sold as a powder, granules, liquids, tablets, and in water-soluble packets. Acephate as a general insecticide has a residual effect of 10-15 days.

The worldwide market for Acephate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

1) Bayer

2) Kenvos Biotech

3) Hubei Sanonda

4) Sinon Chemical

5) Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd.

6) Rallis

7) Lianyungang Dongjin Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

1) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

3) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

4) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

5) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Acephate Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

1) Powder

2) Granules

3) Liquids

4) Tables

5) Water-soluble packets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

1) Agriculture

2) Forestry

3) Horticulture

4) Others

Key questions answered in this report

1) What will the Acephate Market Size is in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

2) What are the key Acephate Market Trends?

3) What is driving this Acephate Market?

4) What are the challenges to Acephate Market Growth?

5) Who are the key vendors in this Acephate Market Space?

6) What are the Acephate Market Opportunities and Threats faced by the key vendors?

7) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Acephate Market Key Vendor?

