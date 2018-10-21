Longtime Friend Makes A Very Generous Donation To The Gettysburg Foundation

Steven Pacholyk, longtime enthusiast of Gettysburg, makes a generous donation to the Gettysburg Foundation.

WESTPORT, CT, USA, October 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was at the tender age of 8 years old when Steven Pacholyk first expressed an interest in the Gettysburg National Military Park. What was supposed to be a short educational family trip to the historic battlefield became a 40 year fascination. "That first trip was more than a family trip for me," Steven recalled. "Gettysburg called out to me in a very personal way. It was then, that I decided to dedicate my life to studying the great battle and it has become a life long journey."

Mr. Pacholyk went on to become the youngest living Licensed Battlefield Guide in Gettysburg’s history and the second youngest to pass the Guide's exam at just 16 years of age. While he has gone on to have a very successful career in business and as an entrepreneur, Gettysburg remains close to his heart.

Steven deepened his commitment to Gettysburg by joining the Guardians Society and making a large estate gift of $100,000.00 to the Foundation stating, "It is our duty as Americans to preserve and respect this special place. The Gettysburg Foundation is an incredible organization that offers a unique opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together for a common cause; to preserve this battlefield and the memory of those who fought here for generations to come."

Gettysburg Foundation President Dr. Matthew C. Moen said, "We are so appreciative of Steven's contribution to assist us with our vast preservation and education mission. His depth of knowledge and passion for Gettysburg and its expanded story is inspiring to all of us."

To learn more about joining the Guardians Society and making a planned gift to the Gettysburg Foundation, please contact Jay Zeiler at 717-339-2103.

Mr. Pacholyk is a successful business owner of Pozbud USA a CSC Company specializing in European style windows and doors. You can contact Steven at 203-810-4700, email him at Steven@pozbudusa.com or visit www.pozbudusa.com for more information.