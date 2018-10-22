Physician Defense Group, LLC signs cooperation agreements for IT services with various service companies
Miami Beach’s Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG), based on recent funding commitments, now has a range of providers of IT systems
PDG has developed a proprietary online reputation management (ORM) system specifically for medical doctors. There are many Social Media Marketing firms and Online Reputation Management (ORM) companies that use Social Media Marketing or Search Engine Optimization to manage a physician’s or medical clinic’s profile circulating on the internet. In comparison, PDG uses substantive material to manage and emphasize the positive aspects of a physician’s practice.
PDG was founded by Internet Marketing Specialists and Law Practice Managers who all have first-hand experience with the challenges of a professional practice and the potential negative effects of the internet on reputation and business development. With the additional technical support, PDG will expand its technical efficiency and scope of services.
In providing its services, PDG avoids Social Media because it may actually multiply negative information by giving other parties, including the so-called “Vandals,” an opportunity to respond in negative ways. Thus, its approach is substance-based, which requires additional tech resources and case management staff.
PDG focuses in particular on physicians who are adversely affected by the disciplinary system of the various medical boards and medical associations, meaning physicians who have been “sanctioned” or gone through a “disciplinary action.” Once a board or association publishes negative information about a medical doctor, no matter how small, such information gets multiplied on the internet and can severely affect a medical practice.
If a physician has been sanctioned by a board or medical association, that information will appear as adverse unless clarified or put in context. A potential patient looking for a physician who finds this information on the internet will, in most cases, not fully understand how relevant (or not relevant) this is as to the physician’s professional abilities. Further, such information appears in multiple forms. The medical association usually sends it by email right to the inbox of all physician members. Then it is permanently attached to the physician’s name in the physician directory. Finally, many medical associations send out press releases or even publish negative articles about such sanctioned physicians.
Such adverse information can severely impact a physician’s ability to continue a medical practice. The potential financial losses are significant, because someone finding such information on the internet may consider the physician “not trustworthy” – without knowing anything else about that physician. PDG uses a proprietary system to assist physicians in promoting the positive aspects of their medical practice, thus counter-acting the adverse effects of a sanction by a medical association or board.
Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG) is a Miami-based Online Reputation Management (ORM) company focusing on physicians who have adverse information such a disciplinary action circulating on the internet. While one cannot simply delete most such adverse information, it can become much less relevant once the positive aspects of a doctor’s practice are appropriately displayed. To this end, PDG has developed a proprietary system for Online Reputation Management. PDG was founded by Internet Marketing Specialists and Law Practice Managers who have first-hand experience with the challenges of the practice of medicine, and the negative effects of the internet on reputation and business development. PDG’s website is https://PhysicianDefenseGroup.com.
