Oustanding Leaders Receive Humanitarian Awards From Scientology
Awards bestowed during the celebration of the 6th Anniversary of the Church of Scientology’s National Affairs Office
The awardees were:
• Kristin Wright and Greg Mitchell, for their dedicated work in the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, advocating for religious freedom for all faiths around the world.
Kirstin Wright has been a strong voice for religious freedom, advocating and speaking out for Muslims, Christians, atheists, Scientologists, and Hindus, among those of all backgrounds.
Greg Mitchell, a prominent D.C. lobbyist who has been in national politics and government since 1991, works to improve religion-related policies and advance religious freedom around the world. He serves as the managing co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, and has become one of the foremost leaders in the religious freedom world not only in Washington, D.C., but also traveling to foreign countries promoting the value of the Religious Freedom Roundtable model.
• Joava Good, for her 12 years of exemplary work in the disaster response field.
Joava Good is the Deputy National Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response. She is a specialist in volunteer and donations management, and has responded to over 23 federally declared disasters over the years in Utah, Alabama, North Carolina, Louisiana, California, Texas, Oklahoma and others states, as well as Haiti. She recently returned from North Carolina’s Florence worst flood disaster, where she helped those who suffered tremendous damage.
• Brenda Horner, Supervisory Community Outreach Specialist for the United States Attorney’s Office and her Community Outreach Specialist team, for their long and hard work in combatting drug abuse at all levels.
In her role within the United States Attorney’s Office, Brenda Horner oversees and coordinates all community outreach activities performed by Community Outreach Specialists assigned to teams located in the seven Metropolitan Police Districts. Her work and that of her team is unique among U.S. Attorney’s Offices because it serves as both the local and the federal prosecutor for the nation’s capital. Ms. Horner, and each of the district Community Outreach Specialists: Carolyn Crank (1st District), Baretta Francis (2nd & 4th Districts), LaToya Davenport (3rd District), Monica Veney (5th District), Floyd Carson (6th District), and Lenney Lowe (7th District) were awarded for their work in responding to the devastating opioid epidemic.
In acknowledging all the recipients, National Affairs Office Executive Director Beth Akiyama shared that the initiative is inspired by the words of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard quoting “A being is only as valuable as he can serve others.” “These awards recognize exemplary humanitarian leadership and achievement,” she continued.
Church of Scientology National Affairs Office was established to address and promote collaboration on solutions and forward public policy to challenging social issues through Church-supported secular humanitarian and social betterment programs that address literacy, drug education and rehabilitation, criminal rehabilitation, human rights education and morality.
