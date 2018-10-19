Lindsey Optics Brilliant² Tray Mount Close-Up Lenses for Cinematography

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,398 in the last 365 days.

LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Lindsey Optics introduces 5 new 4"x5.65" Brilliant² Tray Mount Close-Up Lenses. Available individually or as a set, they are offered in values of +1/4 Diopter, +1/2 Diopter, +1 Diopter, +2 Diopter and +3 Diopter.

The unique tray mount design allows quick and easy insertion and changes of close-up lenses in both clip-on and rod mount 4"x5.65" cine matte boxes

The Brilliant² Tray Mount Close-Up Lenses use Lindsey Optics 138mm Close-Up Lenses (Diopters), permanently mounted in 4"x5.65" trays, which gives a 5.1" diameter clear aperture in the tray, allowing use with large lenses and wider-angle lenses. The tray is masked at the top and bottom to prevent stray light entering the 4x5.65 matte box.

The +1/4 diopter and +1/2 diopter values fit in one matte box slot. The +1 diopter and +2 diopter values use 2 slots. The +3 diopter uses 3 slots in the matte box.

Attractively priced at $550 each, they are available now.

All Lindsey Optics lenses are made from the finest optical glass and have a broadband multi-layer anti-reflection coating (MC Coating).

Lindsey Optics manufactures lenses and filters for cinematography in Lancaster California, just North of Los Angeles. Other innovative products include the Brilliant Macro Lens Attachments, Brilliant² Rota Pol and Brilliant² variable Neutral Density Filter.

Dwight Lindsey, the President of Lindsey Optics, has 40 years of experience in optics for photography and cinematography

