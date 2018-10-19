Lindsey Optics Brilliant² Tray Mount Close-Up Lenses for Cinematography
Close-Up Lenses for Cinematography that fit directly in 4x5.65 matte boxes
The unique tray mount design allows quick and easy insertion and changes of close-up lenses in both clip-on and rod mount 4"x5.65" cine matte boxes
The Brilliant² Tray Mount Close-Up Lenses use Lindsey Optics 138mm Close-Up Lenses (Diopters), permanently mounted in 4"x5.65" trays, which gives a 5.1" diameter clear aperture in the tray, allowing use with large lenses and wider-angle lenses. The tray is masked at the top and bottom to prevent stray light entering the 4x5.65 matte box.
The +1/4 diopter and +1/2 diopter values fit in one matte box slot. The +1 diopter and +2 diopter values use 2 slots. The +3 diopter uses 3 slots in the matte box.
Attractively priced at $550 each, they are available now.
All Lindsey Optics lenses are made from the finest optical glass and have a broadband multi-layer anti-reflection coating (MC Coating).
Lindsey Optics manufactures lenses and filters for cinematography in Lancaster California, just North of Los Angeles. Other innovative products include the Brilliant Macro Lens Attachments, Brilliant² Rota Pol and Brilliant² variable Neutral Density Filter.
Dwight Lindsey, the President of Lindsey Optics, has 40 years of experience in optics for photography and cinematography
