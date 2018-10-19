As of October 19, 2018, about 78,000 people have signed the Petition for the release of Corvain Cooper
U.S. Supreme Court denied review, thus the Petition is Cooper’s only chance, explains attorney Patrick Megaro
Explains Cooper’s pro bono attorney, Patrick Megaro: “This Petition is of crucial importance for Corvain and his family. We had a filed a petition for review with the U.S. Supreme Court, but the Court declined to review the case. Thus, this Petition is Corvain’s only hope.”
Nevertheless, there is much support in the Community for Cooper, evidenced by almost 78,000 people who have signed the Petition for Cooper’s release (and the number keeps growing). Attorney Megaro has petitioned President Donald Trump for executive clemency and commutation of his sentence of life imprisonment without parole.
Patrick Megaro explains that he “felt compelled to help Cooper and his family. He has two little daughters who miss
him dearly. This case has broader implications, it is estimated that there are about 2,000 people … men and women, fathers and mothers, in prison for life for non-violent drug offenses, oftentimes involving very small amounts of such substances. This punishment does not fit the crime. Marijuana is now legalized, decriminalized, or approved for medicinal use in one form or another in the majority of States. Fundamental fairness is at the heart of this case.”
Mr. Megaro explains the underlying story. Corvain Cooper was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana. Of particular importance in this case is that Cooper had two prior drug-related felony convictions in California state courts. This triggered the so-called “Three Strikes” law. It can result in a mandatory life sentence in prison.
Subsequent legal changes in California make this case even more disturbing. The State of California enacted Proposition 47 in 2014, which re-categorized several non-violent offenses as misdemeanors. Prior to enacting Proposition 47, possession of marijuana was considered a felony. This also allowed people who had prior felony convictions under the old statute to vacate them.
Proposition 64 (the Adult Use of Marijuana Act) was enacted on November 9, 2016, by the State of California which legalized the use of recreational marijuana. This Act permitted certain people who had been convicted of marijuana felony offenses to apply to vacate those convictions and reclassify them as misdemeanors.
Thus, in all fairness, the “Three Strikes” law should not apply to Cooper. Patrick Megaro concludes that he will continue to assist Corvain Cooper “no matter how long it takes.”
About the Corvain Cooper Case
According to a press release of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “from in or about 2004 through January 2013, Cooper was involved in a drug conspiracy that trafficked marijuana from California to the Charlotte area. Court records show that Cooper was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute at least one thousand kilograms of marijuana as well as money laundering conspiracy and structuring financial transactions through banking institutions to avoid IRS reporting requirements. Cooper, along with two co-defendants, Evelyn LaChapelle and Natalia Wade, were convicted of all charges on October 18, 2013, following a three-day trial.” He was sentenced to life in prison on June 18, 2014. See https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdnc/pr/california-drug-trafficker-sentenced-life-prison-drug-conspiracy-and-related-charges
The order of the U.S. Supreme Court declining to review the Corvain Cooper case is at https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/101518zor_l5gm.pdf
Please join the other supporters of Corvain Cooper who have signed the petition at:
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-release-corvain-cooper-from-life-imprisonment-without-parole-for-marijuana
About Patrick Megaro
Patrick Michael Megaro is an attorney at Halscott Megaro PA. His primary areas of practice are criminal defense, criminal appeals, post-conviction relief, civil appeals, and civil rights litigation.
