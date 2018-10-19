Miami-based Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG) receives major funding commitments
The funding commitments validate the Company’s proprietary system for medical doctor online reputation management (ORM)
Physician Defense Group, LLC (N/A:N/A)
There are many Social Media Marketing firms and Online Reputation Management (ORM) companies, however, PDG has developed a proprietary system specifically for physicians. Generally, Social Media Marketing firms use Social Media to have a physician’s or medical practice’s profile circulate on the internet. PDG, however, uses substantive material to emphasize the positive aspects of a doctor’s practice.
PDG was founded by Internet Marketing Specialists and law practice managers who have first-hand experience with the challenges of the practice of medicine and the potential negative effects of the internet on reputation and business development.
“We avoid Social Media because it may actually multiply negative information by giving other parties, including self-appointed vigilante, an opportunity to respond in negative ways,” says Anais Smith, Admin Manager. “The funding commitments we have received validate our proprietary system because the investors believe that we have found a better approach to Online Reputation Management.”
PDG focuses in particular on physicians who are adversely affected by the disciplinary system of the various medical boards and associations. This addresses the needs of doctors who have been “sanctioned” or gone through a “disciplinary action.” Once a board or association publishes negative information about a physician, no matter how small, such information gets multiplied on the internet and can cripple a medical practice.
“Let’s say a physician is sanctioned by a board or association for allegedly prescribing an incorrect medication. A patient looking for a doctor who finds this information on the internet will, in most cases, not fully understand how relevant or not relevant this is as to the doctor’s professional abilities,” adds Anais. “This information appears in multiple forms. The boards usually send it by email right to the inbox of all physician members. Then it is permanently attached to the doctor’s name in the physician directory of the board. Finally, many Boards send out press releases or even publish it in newsletters.”
Such adverse information can severely impact a physician’s ability to continue a medical practice. The potential financial losses are significant, because someone finding such information on the internet may consider the physician “not trustworthy” – without knowing anything else about that physician. PDG uses a proprietary system to assist physicians in promoting the positive aspects of their medical practice, thus counter-acting the adverse effects of a sanction.
About Physician Defense Group, LLC (PDG)
