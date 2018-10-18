BREAKING NEWS: a guest speaker from LAPD will be talking about search and recovery diving at Scuba.com’s Halloween Party
The team does search and recovery, but also other underwater duties. In their work, they have been experts for other agencies, jumped from helicopters, and even dove in the La Brea Tar Pits.
They have been invited to speak internationally, and now you can hear from one of their most veteran members. He is the Equipment Logistics Officer for the unit, and has been diving for LAPD for over 25 years. Before he joined, public safety divers were just auxiliary positions, but he was the first to be hired as a full time employee of the team.
Beyond his work for LAPD, he is an avid recreational diver and certified PADI instructor. He is also a boat captain and instructs Advanced Boat Handling and Maritime Operations courses.
We also will have another guest speaker, Great White Shark attack survivor, Maria Korcsmaros. She will be talking about her life changing story and how she is now an active shark advocate. Join her fight for shark protection, at http://run4sharks.org
So join us at http://Scuba.com from 6pm to 8pm to hear their terrifying and amazing stories, and come in costume for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest.
RSVP Here: https://www.scuba.com/scubagear/halloweenclub
Or contact us at 949.221.9300
Location: 1752 Langley Ave., Irvine, Ca 92614
Melinda Herndon
Scuba.com
9492219300
email us here