Re-think Cybersecurity: There is more at risk than you think
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A whole new breed of cyberattacks have made it clear that no amount of investment and upgrades on current detection based reactive technologies is enough to reduce risk and vulnerabilities. How does one re-think cybersecurity for tomorrow?
How does one get ahead with a proactive model for cybersecurity breaking away from the reactive security model prevalent today?
Date: Tuesday, Oct-23, 2018
Time: 9:00 am to 10.00 am (US – PST), or afterwards on demand.
The webinar will address:
• State of cybersecurity: The challenges facing security leaders and technology leaders today.
• How the future strategy for cybersecurity will need a radical re-think
• How to identify the ‘80/20 problem’ that can dramatically improve security in the future
• The path forward towards making the paradigm shift
The Isla Malware Isolation Platform is an innovative browser isolation solution that helps keep all malware off your endpoints. Based on an isolation approach, Isla creates a virtual barrier between the web-browsing sessions and the enterprise endpoint. This ensures no active web-code is ever executed on an endpoint, resulting in a completely secure web-browsing experience at the endpoint. This easy- to-use, deploy and manage browser isolation solution is available across a range of configurations based on the number of concurrent users.
An Introduction to Isla®