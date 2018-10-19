Re-think Cybersecurity: There is more at risk than you think

Rajiv Raghunarayan, Vice President – Products, Cyberinc www.Cyberinc.com ISLA Web Malware Isolation Appliance

Don't miss this webinar about the Isla Malware Isolation Platform - an innovative browser isolation solution that helps keep all malware off your endpoints.

Isla Malware Isolation is an innovative browser isolation solution that helps keep all malware off your endpoints. Learn how this powerful protection & simple installation can protect your enterprise!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A whole new breed of cyberattacks have made it clear that no amount of investment and upgrades on current detection based reactive technologies is enough to reduce risk and vulnerabilities. How does one re-think cybersecurity for tomorrow?

How does one get ahead with a proactive model for cybersecurity breaking away from the reactive security model prevalent today?

Register here to listen to Rajiv Raghunarayan, VP – Products & Balaji Desikamani, VP – Marketing, Cyberinc, as they outline the path to re-think cybersecurity.

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/16955/336723?utm_source=Cyberinc&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=336723

Date: Tuesday, Oct-23, 2018

Time: 9:00 am to 10.00 am (US – PST), or afterwards on demand.

The webinar will address:

• State of cybersecurity: The challenges facing security leaders and technology leaders today.

• How the future strategy for cybersecurity will need a radical re-think

• How to identify the ‘80/20 problem’ that can dramatically improve security in the future

• The path forward towards making the paradigm shift

The Isla Malware Isolation Platform is an innovative browser isolation solution that helps keep all malware off your endpoints. Based on an isolation approach, Isla creates a virtual barrier between the web-browsing sessions and the enterprise endpoint. This ensures no active web-code is ever executed on an endpoint, resulting in a completely secure web-browsing experience at the endpoint. This easy- to-use, deploy and manage browser isolation solution is available across a range of configurations based on the number of concurrent users.

For more information about Cyberinc: www.Cyberinc.com

An Introduction to Isla®