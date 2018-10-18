P2Sample's JD Deitch receives Diversity Award for Market Research Industry

Women in Research (WIRe) presented their MRX Diversity Champion Award at the TMRE Event yesterday

Diversity opens our eyes to differing points of view. It’s an essential quality in the market research space and a elemental component of our shared humanity. ” — JD Deitch, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample's JD Deitch was presented with the 2018 MRX Diversity Champion Award from Women in Research (WIRe), a non-profit focused on diversity and education in the market research space. Deitch, Chief Revenue Officer at P2Sample, received the award for his work in promoting and investing in diversity within all aspects of the market research industry. Babita Earle, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ZappiStore, was also recognized as a leader in the 2018 award program.

"It is a privilege to be able to recognize and honor Babita and JD with our Diversity Champion Award for the work they’ve been doing to drive greater inclusion and diversity. This effort is a vital component of industry growth and innovation, and it starts with individuals working to make a difference," said Kristin Luck, Founder of Women in Research.

Deitch, who is a 20-year veteran of the market research industry, serves as a mentor for the WIRe mentoring program which empowers supportive business relationships among women in the industry. He has a track record of hiring and promoting women and is an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion on social media, and through his speaking and thought leadership work in the insights industry as it evolves to tackle the challenges of the digital age.

He said, “I feel very grateful for the personal fulfilment and professional success I have enjoyed. I owe it to the profoundly positive influence of a very diverse group of individuals over the years, especially that of women, people of color, the LGBTQ community and people of all nationalities. Diversity opens our eyes to differing points of view. It’s an essential quality in the market research space and a elemental component of our shared humanity. We should constantly strive to promote and guarantee diversity.”

The MRX Diversity Champion award was created to honor individuals—male and female—who are actively embracing all aspects of diversity: encouraging investment in a diverse workforce in market research, and embodying the values of respect, dignity, autonomy and equality. The award was created in collaboration with TMRE and presented Denene Jonielle Rodney, Founder of Zebra Strategies, in its inaugural year.

About WIRe

Women in Research (WIRe) is a global non-profit that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, supporting events and educational programming across five continents. WIRe programming facilitates leadership, entrepreneurship, mentoring and other career development goals. WIRe’s mission is to foster inclusion and advance the contributions and voice of women and other marginalized groups in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the market research industry. www.womeninresearch.org

About P2Sample

P2Sample is the most sophisticated programmatic sample provider in the market research industry, with an active member panel of 40+ million members worldwide, including in hard-to-reach demographics. As a technology-driven company, P2Sample leads the way in implementing new approaches and techniques that deliver better quality data. From proprietary algorithms that optimize respondent experience and engagement to artificial intelligence that works continuously to mitigate fraud, P2Sample is committed to better data, agile delivery and maximum dependability. www.p2sample.com

###