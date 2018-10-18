Digital Marketing Campaign for Auswest Construction and Restoration
In August 2018, Lilo launched a digital marketing campaign for Perth-based construction company, Auswest Construction & Restoration.
About the Client
Auswest Construction & Restoration is a leading residential and commercial construction company, employing only highly experienced builders, carpenters and managers to deliver their building projects on time and within budget.
They offer all aspects of building services, including roofing, plastering, plumbing, renovation, carpentry, project management, general repairs and maintenance, and more.
From residential projects to larger industrial, commercial and office jobs - no job is too big for Auswest.
If you’re looking for a Perth Construction company, contact Auswest Construction & Restoration for any of your construction or building needs.
About the Project
To improve their web presence, a multi-tiered strategy was implemented.
The first target was to improve their existing WordPress website, creating a more SEO-friendly environment - improving it for both Google and web users.
A massive amount of Irrelevant content was removed, and the existing content was increased with keyword-optimised copy. Next, the site images were optimised to improve site load speed, and our designers implemented a lighter, more user-friendly colour scheme across the site.
The site layout was tweaked, including moving content around to improve relevance to users, and resizing images to be consistent throughout
With the site primed for traffic, a targeted Google AdWords campaign was initiated to bring in user traffic immediately, while we started building their local web presence by building local profiles with optimised content.
The result was an immediate upturn in both site traffic, web authority and increase in keyword rankings.
