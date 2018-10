Miami SEO expert George Llizo is now offering FREE marketing consultations through Llizo Marketing.

For a limited time only, Llizo Marketing is offering FREE one hour consultations in order to help small businesses in Miami generate more business.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Miami marketing company typically wont offer a free consultation before qualifying their prospective clients, but Miami SEO Expert , George Llizo is planning on changing that. Llizo Marketing knows how troublesome it may be to generate new business in the age of digital information. “Every company has a different definition of success, what one company may find as successful, another many not” says Llizo Marketing Founder George Llizo. So in order to find a company’s exact definition of success Llizo Marketing will conduct the free one hour consultation by performing the following:- Analyzing the company's exact target market.- Working with the company on identifying current sources if business.- Outlining prospective digital marketing outlets to Target the ideal client.- Recommending a budget that will give successful campaigns.Companies interested in the free one hour consultation should reach out directly to Llizo marketing at 305.204.0760 or by visiting Llizo.marketingAbout Llizo MarketingLlizo Marketing is a privately held Miami Based full service marketing agency with a track record of success that dates back over 10 years with its founder, George Llizo. Through innovation, effective marketing strategy, and competitive pricing, Llizo Marketing delivers engaging marketing services that include: Web Design & Development, Social Media Marketing, Search Marketing, Video Production, Content Marketing, Branding & more.Company PhilosophyThe philosophy at Llizo Marketing, the digital marketing agency Miami is a work hard, play hard philosophy with an eye on success. “Every company has a different definition of success, what one company may find as successful, another many not” says Llizo Marketing Founder George Llizo. That is why Llizo Marketing tailors their marketing strategies and campaigns to the specific needs of their clients.

