ATLANTA GETS INTRODUCED TO THESE REVOLUTIONARY BIO TECH PRODUCTS MADE IN SWEDEN
US Cellements Launch Tour is on the go and is coming to Atlanta on October 18.
Cellements, a biotechnology company launches its products in the USA in a tour that started on October 13 in Detroit, Michigan and has several destinations in the US: San Diego (October 15), Pheonix (October 16 & 17), Atlanta (October 18) and Minneapolis (October 19).
One of the key stops will happen on October 18, when the Cellements’ team stops in Atlanta for an amazing launch event. Atlanta is seen as the favorite city among entrepreneurs and international companies, as the Atlanta metropolitan area's economy is considered the tenth-largest in the country and among the top 20-largest in the world. Moreover, the city claims the nation's third-largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies, and is home to various multinationals as The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, and UPS.
Cellements brought together a team of international experts in the Bio Tech industry to make sure their BioPocket line of products is effective, user friendly, and most important environment-friendly. From an alchool-free hand and screen spray, that is designed to keep you and your cellphone protected against any bacteria, to a natural insect repellent, an energy booster, a natural sleep aid, an antioxidant spray, and others, the BioPocket series of products are all Made in Sweden, a leading country in product development and banned GMOs.
The most popular among them seems to be the antibacterial formula of Biopocket handspray proven to be 99.99% capable of killing germs and is absolutely safe to use with no side effects. Unlike other products, its solution is alcohol-free and dermatologically tested to cause no skin dryness and irritation.
Not many people knoe that our phones are dirtier than we think. A study conducted in UK, suggested our phones exceed the acceptable total viable bacterial count level. In fact they are 18 times dirtier than the public restroom toilet flush and are most probably carrying fecal matters.
Biopocket handspray is a portable handspray to fight off germs found in your hands and on your phone. The best part of this is that Cellements developed an app dedicated to reminding you when you need to clean your phone. The app is available for download in Google Play and App Store.
“Our Pocket Concept is designed to fit into the trend of making your life easier and more fun. At the same time giving you a better health and quality of life,” said Anders Karlsson, CEO & Founder of Cellements.
Nicolas Adreasson, a US based entrepreneur and founder of multiple successful businesses partnered with Cellements® to bring the world this unique line of Bio Tech products for a healthy lifestyle. When asked about the US Cellements Launch Tour he replied: “I am beyond excited to be on this tour. These products are made with the newest revolutionizing Biotechnology processes. Conveniently packaged, same size as a credit card, they can be carried anywhere.”
The launch in Atlanta, GA will take place between 7-9 PM EST. at Hotel Indigo, 1776 Harvard Ave, College Park, GA 30337. For more info call 248-760-3241.
Cellements’ products can be ordered online at usa.cellements.com and are shipped within 24 hours directly to your door. Those interested in the innovative idea, have also the opportunity to join the business and become part of the team by sharing the products to family and friends.
Cellements USA
Press Center
248-760-3241
email us here