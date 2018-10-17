List Self Storage Current Inventory Exceeds 300 Listings

Platform hosts record-breaking number of properties for sale

By hosting more than 300 properties for sale, we are able to meet the acquisition criteria of a diverse community of interested investors.” — Theresa Gallas

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (List), the premier online platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, is pleased to announce that for the first time, the website hosts more than 300 self-storage listings.

“We are pleased by the ever-growing number of listings on the List platform and feel fortunate to be a trusted partner in the brokerage community,” stated Theresa Gallas, President of List Self Storage. “By hosting more than 300 properties for sale, we are able to meet the acquisition criteria of a diverse community of interested investors.”

“In addition to providing ample brand exposure on a macro level, List Self Storage has been a valuable resource in generating interest in listings and connecting us with potential buyers,” commented Michael Mele, Executive Managing Director Investments for The Mele Storage Group of Marcus & Millichap.

List’s online inventory has grown steadily since inception. The platform now receives an average of more than 100,000 pageviews monthly.

“List Self Storage has been a valuable tool in our acquisition process,” stated Liz Schlesinger, Founder and CEO of self-storage investment firm Merit Hill Capital. “This platform has made it easier to locate, evaluate and acquire self-storage properties as we expand our company across the country.”

About List Self Storage

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage, a national platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, has hosted more than $2 billion in self-storage, conversion and development properties for sale nationwide. The website also features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility, a valuable resource for users and companies seeking referrals. For more information, visit ListSelfStorage.com.

