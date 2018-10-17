Pediatric Health Associates Receives Excellence in Teaching Award

Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine recently selected Pediatric Health Associates to be the recipient of their Excellence in Teaching Award.

By properly educating the students of today, we ensure greater advancements in the medical field for the future.” — Dr. Timothy Wall, MD

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine recently selected Pediatric Health Associates to be the recipient of their Excellence in Teaching Award at this year's Community-Based Medicine Annual Meeting on October 10, 2018. Pediatric Health Associates pediatrician Shelly Flais, MD, FAAP was in attendance at the event to accept the award on Pediatric Health Associates’ behalf.

The award is the result of Pediatric Health Associates' ongoing contribution to the education of Northwestern University's medical students and residents. Pediatric Health Associates frequently welcomes medical students and residents to their office for learning opportunities.

"It is a great honor to have our efforts recognized," said Dr. Timothy Wall, MD, Founder of Pediatric Health Associates. "By properly educating the students of today, we ensure greater advancements in the medical field for the future."

For more information about Pediatric Health Associates, please visit http://www.pedhealth.net or call 630-717-2300.



About Pediatric Health Associates

Pediatric Health Associates is a pediatric medical practice providing preventative care, nutrition counseling and lactation consultations for infants and children. Currently, Pediatric Health Associates has offices in Naperville, West Chicago, Plainfield, North Aurora and Bolingbrook, Illinois. Pediatric Health Associates pediatricians are on staff at Edward Hospital, AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.