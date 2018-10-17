Pediatric Health Associates to Open North Aurora Location

Pediatric Health Associates announces the opening of a new location on Thursday, October 18, 2018 in North Aurora, IL located at 98 Miller Drive, Suite 101.

NORTH AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric Health Associates announces the opening of a new location on Thursday, October 18, 2018 in North Aurora, Illinois located at 98 Miller Drive, Suite 101. The office is conveniently located off I-88 at the Orchard Road exit.

This new location strengthens Pediatric Health Associates presence in western Chicago and offers more opportunities for providing preventative care services to its patients. Amenities at the new location include an ADHD Center and Lactation Center on site. Doctors available at this location include: Drs. Thomas, Gronli, Wall, Kanabar, Shakir and Doman along with Nurse Practitioners Martha Strening and Kim Gubbins.

"We are proud to announce the opening of our new North Aurora office," said Timothy Wall, MD, Founder of Pediatric Health Associates. "This new facility will allow us to better serve parents of children with ADHD, breastfeeding mothers in need of lactation consulting and all children and parents in the surrounding area."

The practice has grown in the last 30 years from one location, to five locations: Naperville, West Chicago, Plainfield, Bolingbrook and North Aurora. Pediatric Health Associates now employs nearly 100 people including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and administrative staff across its five offices.

Appointments are now being accepted for the North Aurora location. To schedule an appointment, please call the appointment line at 630-717-2300. For more information about Pediatric Health Associates, please visit http://www.pedhealth.net.

About Pediatric Health Associates

Pediatric Health Associates is a pediatric medical practice providing preventative care, nutrition counseling and lactation consultations for infants and children. Currently, Pediatric Health Associates has offices in Naperville, West Chicago, Plainfield, North Aurora and Bolingbrook, Illinois. Pediatric Health Associates pediatricians are on staff at Edward Hospital, AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.