Author Barbara A. Pierce to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning can be fun, but for teachers, finding fun activities to stimulate an interest in learning can be challenging.

Barbara A. Pierce is a retired elementary school teacher and author of 14 books for children.

Pierce is the author of six children’s books: The Perfect Place for Toodles; Mama Lupita’s Puree Ole; A Mystery in Winters Park; The Game That Sam Plays; Sophie Virginia and the Little Red Boots; and The Emperor’s Regret. She has also written three books of poetry for children: From an Ant Hill Springs a Mountain; Whichever Way the Wind Blows; Just South of the Rainbow. Her next book What’s Troubling the Old Manor House is currently awaiting release.

“I was a child myself. I was independent, too. And sometimes I had to experience something painful in order to learn a lesson,” says Pierce. “So in my books, I always try to find a lesson.”

Pierce was inspired to write her books because, as an elementary school teacher for over 40 years, she was always looking for materials to keep her students excited and interested in learning.

“We always played games in class, but it was usually games I had invented for them to play. It was fun but it had substance to it,” says Pierce. “That was my goal: to write something that would encourage them to want to read, to want to participate and want to learn. Once they got up, it was hard to sit them down.”

Pierce also developed A Challenge of Common Knowledge and A Challenge of Common Knowledge II, a collection of 401 queries and responses across a variety of subject matter, including mathematics, social studies, language arts, science, art and more. The format of the book makes it easy to create challenging activities to stimulate an interest in learning.

“A Challenge of Common Knowledge is a book of trivia for grades four through six,” says Pierce. “It covers common knowledge like the temperature at which water boils, the bones in the ear, the answer to a division problem, and even which entertainer popularized the Moonwalk. These are entertaining questions that break up the monotony of the academic work.”

Pierce says she is most proud of Remembering our Black Trailblazers and Their Legacies and its follow-up Remembering our Black Trailblazers and Their Legacies II.

“I found that so many black children are just not aware of their heritage and how much black people have contributed to this society,” says Pierce. “Black Americans have been an integral part of the American scene for hundreds of years. Those that you will read about here are the phoenixes that rose from the depths of slavery or segregated society. Against all odds through perseverance, drive, and commitment, they have accomplished greatness. Their dedication and hard work allowed them to rise above adversity with pride and dignity.

"The purpose of this book of brief biographies is to keep the memory of our black trailblazers alive and to inspire further research on these extraordinary individuals. In spite of the racial divide and the negative sentiments that existed during their time, they pursued a path that improved the dire circumstances of many. It often came at a cost. Nevertheless, adversity fueled their determination to make a difference. Their brave actions and significant contributions changed the course of history. The men and women mentioned in this book are but a fraction of those that were instrumental in bringing about that change."

CUTV News Radio will feature Barbara A. Pierce in an interview with Jim Masters on October 19th at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.