Guyana Goldstrike Reports Visible Gold at Marudi
Assays from Trench TTR-18-09: 12.50 Metres of 1.61 g/t Au including 1.80 Metres of 3.63 g/t Au at Toucan Ridge Area, Marudi Gold Project, GuyanaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc.(TSXV: GYA,FSE:1ZT) is pleased to report first batch assay results from Trench TTR-18-09 at the Toucan Ridge area on its Marudi Gold Project ("Marudi" or the "Property") located in the Guiana Gold Belt, Guyana, South America.
Trench TTR-18-09
Trench TTR-18-09 first batch assay results have returned values of 12.50 metres of 1.61 g/t au including 1.80 metres of 3.63 g/t au. The trench is located approximately 300 metres eastward of trench TTR-18-06 along Toucan Ridge. ¬298.30 metres has been excavated, sampled and mapped, with five (5) sections identified as bearing quartzite-metachert host rock with magnetite. Additional samples are pending from trench TTR-18-09 and will be released once received and reviewed by the Company.
Mr. Locke Goldsmith M Sc. P Eng. P Geo., VP Exploration states,
“Trenching at Toucan Ridge continues to uncover and identify the quartzite-metachert host rock for gold mineralization. Today’s results in trench TTR-18-09 also confirm that gold has now been discovered in four separate trenches, which span over 300 metres along the ridge in a parallel manner, extending eastwardly. Visible gold was again present in our sampling and this provides us with an excellent indicator at surface that we are in the correct strata. Toucan Ridge continues to establish itself as a top priority target zone for our upcoming drill program.”
Current Zones and Mineral Resource Estimate
The Toucan Ridge area is located approximately one kilometre east of the Marudi North zone and one kilometre north of the Mazoa Hill zone. The Mazoa Hill zone contains the Marudi Gold Project’s current mineral resource estimate. Data analyzed suggests that the mineralized zone is open at depth and to the southeast. Mineral Resource Estimate:
259,100 indicated gold ounces within 4,428,000 tonnes grading 1.8 g/t; and,
86,200 inferred gold ounces within 1,653,000 tonnes grading 1.6 g/t
Toucan Ridge - 1.75 Kilometre Area of Interest
A total of 1128 metres of trenching has been completed in the Toucan Ridge area. 390 samples have been taken. The exploration team will continue along the ridge progressing in an eastward direction with each new trench site stepping out roughly in 100 metre intervals, mainly perpendicular to the ridge. The area of interest continues for more than 1.75 kilometres to the east of trench - TTR-18-06. Trench sites are planned where quartzite-metachert is exposed or interpreted to occur beneath the transported overburden. The eastern part of Toucan Ridge is approximately 400 metres south of the Paunch area which was trenched in May and returned the Company’s first significant gold discovery.
Historical Trenching
Previous operators at Marudi reported 3,327.40 metres of trenching and assayed 1,069 samples with gold values assayed up to 11 g/t of gold. (Source: D. Strickland P. Geo NI 43-101 Technical Report, November 30, 2016)
About the Marudi Gold Project
The Company is developing the Marudi Gold Project located in Guyana, South America. The project has 18-year mining license in good standing, all-season road access, infrastructure in place, with an established camp serviced by employees, service buildings, and a full-time camp manager. The Property has three known gold bearing areas: the alluvial areas, the saprolite, and the underlying hard-rock.
There has been 42,000 metres of historic diamond drilling (141 holes) completed on the project by prior operators that have delineated two zones of mineralization: Mazoa Hill and Marudi North zones. The Company has recently completed a mineral resource estimate on the Mazoa Hill zone containing 259,100 indicated gold ounces within 4,428,000 tonnes grading 1.8 g/t and 86,200 inferred gold ounces within 1,653,000 tonnes grading 1.6 g/t. There exists excellent exploration upside through the development of previously and newly identified mineralized bedrock targets on the project.
David Joseph
David Joseph Marketing
6046199192
email us here