Citizens Commission on Human Rights Shifts the Paradigm in Mental Health Rights

Isabelle Vladoiu, International Human Rights Law Scholar giving a presentation on mental health rights Visitors learned of psychiatric human rights abuse in the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Exhibit. Know your mental health rights by Citizens Commission on Human Rights

Citizens not only have a right to treatment of their choice. The right to refuse involuntary treatment is as important.

There is a tendency to speak about mental health rights only from the right to treatment perspective. We wanted to change the paradigm and teach people their legal rights to help prevent abuses...” — Isabelle Vladoiu