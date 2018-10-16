Organic Fertilizers Market 2018 promoted by Government initiatives and subsidies

Market Research Nest Reports

Organic fertilizers are fertilizers derived from animal matter, animal excreta (manure), human excreta, and vegetable matter (e.g. compost and crop residues). Naturally occurring organic fertilizers include animal wastes from meat processing, peat, manure, slurry, and guano.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Fertilizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

1) In contrast, the majority of fertilizers used in commercial farming are extracted from minerals (e.g., phosphate rock) or produced industrially (e.g., ammonia).

The worldwide market for Organic Fertilizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

1) Tata Chemicals

2) Scotts Miracle-Gro

3) Coromandel International

4) National Fertilizers

5) Krishak Bharati Cooperative

6) Midwestern Bioag

7) Italpollina

8) Ilsa SPA

9) Perfect Blend

10) Sustane Natural Fertilizer

11) Biostar SystemsÂ

12) Agrocare Canada

13) Nature Safe

Organic Fertilizers Market size split by Region

1) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

3) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

4) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

5) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Organic Fertilizers Market Size Split by Type

1) Plant

2) Animal

3) Mineral

Organic Fertilizers Market Size Split by Application

1) Cereals and grains

2) Oilseeds and pulses

3) Fruits and vegetables

Key questions answered in this report

1) What will the Organic Fertilizers Market size is in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

2) What are the key Organic Fertilizers Market trends?

3) What is driving this Organic Fertilizers Market?

4) What are the challenges to Organic Fertilizers Market growth?

5) Who are the key vendors in this Organic Fertilizers Market space?

6) What are the Organic Fertilizers Market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

7) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Organic Fertilizers Market key vendor?

