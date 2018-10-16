P2Sample Rolls-Out P2Perform - Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Sample Waste

Programmatic sampling and panel experts launch new AI-powered technology to improve respondent targeting and reduce churn

AI gives us the ability to make unprecedented improvements in respondent experience. This means greater satisfaction and engagement for respondents and better data for our clients.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in programmatic sampling, today announced the addition of sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to its insight automation platform. The advanced technology, called P2Perform, dramatically improves respondent targeting and conversion rates. The net effect is a significant reduction in the needless waste of online research participants, a problem that continues to plague the industry.

"Sample companies talk about the respondent experience, but few take meaningful steps to improve it. We have enhanced our already state-of-the-art respondent targeting system using AI to find the survey for which the respondent is most likely to qualify for and complete," said CEO Mathijs de Jong. “Combined with our self-healing algorithms to detect and quarantine problems in field, P2Sample is leading the way in the fully-automated optimization of the respondent experience. The result is a significant increase in the number of completes, the number of people who end up completing at least one study, and the overall respondent experience.”

P2Sample’s technology can process a virtually unlimited combination of demographic and behavioral markers and field statistics. It detects patterns at an individual level and even compensates in real-time for hidden quotas and misleading specifications. Just a few examples of areas in which P2Perform’s machine learning-based approach can help include:

- Quickly identify hidden quotas to present the study only to the appropriate, qualifying audience, even when correct parameters were not provided up front

- Detects dissatisfied users who have consistently been routed to bad surveys, and helps to retain them by directing them to highly rated, easy-to-complete surveys to boost satisfaction

- Examines multiple layers of user data to determine consistent habits, like completion rates overlayed with times of the week, in order to optimize delivery of appropriate surveys



De Jong continued, “AI gives us the ability to make unprecedented improvements in respondent experience. This means greater satisfaction and engagement for respondents and better data for our clients. As with our AI fraud detection system we released earlier this year, we are making this available to our clients for free because we believe quality should be built in. We will continue to optimize the system to improve the respondent experience and achieve greater participation.”

About P2Sample

P2Sample is the most sophisticated programmatic sample provider in the market research industry, with an active member panel of 40+ million members worldwide, including in hard-to-reach demographics. As a technology-driven company, P2Sample leads the way in implementing new approaches and techniques that deliver better quality data. From proprietary algorithms that optimize respondent experience and engagement to artificial intelligence that works continuously to mitigate fraud, P2Sample is committed to better data, agile delivery and maximum dependability. www.p2sample.com

