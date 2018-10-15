Majestic Electronics Expands Into Croatia With Meridian Projekt

The latest addition is Merdian Projekt in Zagreb Croatia, who is a well established distributor of some of the best known marine brands such as Simrad

LONDON, UK, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since developing the world's first 12 Volt LED TV back in 2000, Majestic has expanded into the latest technology LED TV's and other Audio Video related products. During this time Majestic Electronics has built exceptional relationships with various Marine OEM’s and dealers globally and since then has set up the office and warehouse in the UK and begun appointing selected distributors throughout Europe.

The latest addition is Merdian Projekt from Croatia, who is a well established distributor of known marine brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, Fusion, B&G, C-Map, Navionics and many others. "Meridian Projekt understand the importance of all aspects of Marine electronics and getting the right solution for the right customer. Majestic products fit the market in Croatia perfectly and we are looking forward to building a successful business together in 2019 and the many years to come," says Matthew Forbes CEO of Majestic Electronics Europe.

With technology in the Audio Video industry moving at a rapid pace and Majestic being a global leader in the Low Power Draw LED TV industry, they were looking for a strategic partner for the Adriatic sea and given Meridian Projekts' excellent network it made perfect sense for both companies to establish this relationship.

The European expansion program embarked upon by Majestic Electronics is part of the organic growth to give the marine industry the access to a range of 12V LED TVs and other accessories that can be a trusted brand for reliability in the harsh marine environments, which domestic brands were not designed for. Some of the key features Majestic offers that no other company does is; Global TV Tuners to give the Majestic marine TV ability to work in over 150 different countries. Large voltage range so the TV will work from 9V through to 27V DC and comes with a 3 Year International Warranty.

Majestic Electronics will be at METS Amsterdam in Nov on Stand - 01.553 showcasing the range of the latest in technology of phones and tablets interfacing to the Majestic 12V LED TVs and signing up New Distributors for selected regions.