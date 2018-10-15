STS International Shares Innovative Best Practices in Enterprise Asset Management and AI at Homeland Security Week 2018
STS International, Inc. to Share Innovative Best Practices in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Homeland Security Week 2018ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS International, Inc., a leading end-to-end integrated solutions and services provider in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C6ISR) and a Veteran-Owned business will sponsor Homeland Security Week 2018. STS will be leading two speaking events October 23rd and 24th and recently published: “Best Practices in Enterprise Asset Management” – a thought leadership white paper in preparation for Homeland Security Week 2018.
The white paper highlights innovation in:
● Reliability Centered Maintenance approach
● Asset, logistics and reliability database
● Customized Logistics Information System (LIS) coupled with business analytics software
On October 24th, Douglas Morgan, Vice President, and Bob Caviness, Director of Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, will be co-presenting “Enterprise Asset Management: Best Practices in Maintaining Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems.”
“STS is eager to engage with the Homeland Security community. We have a lot to offer and we hope you will come by and see us” says Douglas Morgan, Vice President of STS. “Our country is dealing with threats to our national security in a variety of complex environments. STS has developed sound infrastructure, policies, and processes to support the Government in maintaining its assets securely. We have also grown our capabilities in areas like predictive analytics to provide solutions to the challenges that the Government faces every day.”
On October 23rd, Charlie Petrie, Director of Engineering and Dave Thomas, Director of Growth, will be leading an interactive discussion on the “Application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”
“Following and maintaining STS’ principles of agility, innovation, and excellence comes with the responsibility of meeting the ever-changing threats from our adversaries with techniques and applications of data analysis through AI&ML to include video analytics and Biometrics, “ says Dave Thomas, Director of Growth at STS.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering, Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, Training and Simulation, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Force Protection Systems, Cyber Mission Assurance, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, and Medical Training and Simulation.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
