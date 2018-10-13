There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,472 in the last 365 days.

Scuba.com Halloween Party

spooky halloween party

Join Scuba.com on Thursday, October 18 at 6pm, for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest and learn to face your fears at this inspirational event!

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween is here! Join us at Scuba.com, Thursday, October 18 at 6pm for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest and learn to face your fears at this inspirational event!

Come hear gruesome stories from a professional search-and-recovery diver with the sheriff’s department who has been recovering dead bodies for over 25 years. Despite working a grim job, he still recreationally dives every chance he gets.

Hear the story of Maria Korcsmaros, shark attack survivor turned shark advocate. Two years ago she had a frightful encounter with a massive predator of the sea. This took her on a journey to learn as much as possible about these magnificent creatures and how to protect and conserve them for the sake of the ocean’s ecosystem—the other 70% of the earth.

You can also join her in raising support for sharks at the inaugural Run4Sharks 5k & 1 mile Fun Run in Newport Beach on Sunday, November 18. Check out her website for more info and how to sign up: https://run4sharks.org/

So join us this Thursday, October 18 from 6pm to 8pm. Let’s spend less time being afraid and more time living!

