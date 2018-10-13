Scuba.com Halloween Party

Join Scuba.com on Thursday, October 18 at 6pm, for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest and learn to face your fears at this inspirational event!

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween is here! Join us at Scuba.com, Thursday, October 18 at 6pm for a chance to win prizes in our costume contest and learn to face your fears at this inspirational event!Come hear gruesome stories from a professional search-and-recovery diver with the sheriff’s department who has been recovering dead bodies for over 25 years. Despite working a grim job, he still recreationally dives every chance he gets.Hear the story of Maria Korcsmaros, shark attack survivor turned shark advocate. Two years ago she had a frightful encounter with a massive predator of the sea. This took her on a journey to learn as much as possible about these magnificent creatures and how to protect and conserve them for the sake of the ocean’s ecosystem—the other 70% of the earth.You can also join her in raising support for sharks at the inaugural Run4Sharks 5k & 1 mile Fun Run in Newport Beach on Sunday, November 18. Check out her website for more info and how to sign up: https://run4sharks.org/ So join us this Thursday, October 18 from 6pm to 8pm. Let’s spend less time being afraid and more time living!1752 Langley Ave, Irvine, CA 926141-800-347-2822