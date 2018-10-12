Dr. David Anthony Miranda explains symptoms of low testosterone
Low testosterone levels in men can have a variety of causes, with many of the symptoms able to drastically reduce the health and well-being of those affected.WEST LAKE HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low levels of testosterone among men are most commonly encountered as a normal effect of advancing age. However, other factors may cause a reduction in testosterone levels, particularly in younger males, including conditions related to the pituitary gland, chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, and a number of medical problems and other disorders. These can include liver and kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, and AIDS, as well as a range of genetic conditions, according to Dr. David Anthony Miranda.
Dr. David Anthony Miranda is a highly experienced emergency locum physician and partner of Fit-Life MD, a medical wellness clinic specializing in testosterone replacement therapy based in San Antonio, Texas.
The physician explains that low testosterone can also be the result of an injury or infection affecting the testicles. Of disorders of the pituitary gland, Dr. Miranda further reveals that as the gland at the base of the brain which controls all hormone-producing organs, problems in this area have the potential to result in drastically reduced testosterone levels.
Symptoms of low testosterone vary and often depend on how long a man has been experiencing reduced levels of the hormone. Initial symptoms of low testosterone can include feeling overly tired, decreased exercise endurance, low libido, feeling sad, down, or depressed, mood irritability, and otherwise unexplained weight gain.
Dr. Miranda reveals that as levels continue to decline, men affected by low testosterone may also develop other symptoms. Some of these, he says, can present as serious medical problems, and include loss of muscle or difficulty gaining muscle, loss of facial and body hair, low sperm count or infertility, and gynecomastia. More serious conditions can include low bone mineral density and bone thinning.
"Often I'm asked, 'If I have these symptoms, should I see a healthcare professional?'" says Dr. Miranda.
"'Yes,' is the answer," he continues, "and if an individual believes that he is suffering from reduced testosterone, it's important to have blood drawn, wherein which hormone levels can be properly measured."
According to Dr. David Anthony Miranda, numerous other conditions can cause similar symptoms to those associated with low levels of testosterone. As such, a simple blood test is crucial and able to reveal whether an individual is suffering from low testosterone, or if more exhaustive health checks may be necessary.
In many cases, says the physician, a conclusive answer surrounding whether or not testosterone levels are within acceptable parameters can be available in as little as 24 hours following the provision of a blood sample.
Dr. David Anthony Miranda is a partner of Fit-Life MD, a physician-owned medical wellness and fitness clinic in San Antonio, Texas. The mission of Fit-Life MD is to improve the overall health and wellness of patients through individually designed and personalized treatment plans tailored toward general health and physical well-being. Dr. Miranda's personal interests include investing in the stock market, especially publicly-traded healthcare stocks, as well as music, theater, and film.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here