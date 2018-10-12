Pheronym Among a Select Group of Ag-bio Startups to Present in London on October 16
CEO & Founder, Dr. Kaplan, to Present Pheronym’s breakthrough nematode bio-remediation technology at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
Pheronym recently secured two major grant awards from USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative and the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership; totaling $800,000. Pheronym is developing a cutting-edge pheromone to control microscopic roundworms, called nematodes. Their unique approach has two major multi-billion-dollar market applications: 1) PheroCoat: For seed coating to repel plant parasitic nematodes from crop seeds/seedlings such as corn, cotton and soy. This product can be used in integrated pest management and enhance already existing bionematicides and 2) NemaStim: for making beneficial nematodes that kill pest insects work more efficiently.
Pheronym recently completed successful greenhouse trials using Nemastim with two commercial beneficial nematodes to increase their efficacy for controlling fruit and nut orchard pests such as pecan weevil. Current pecan weevil control uses toxic insecticides, the use of which is being increasingly restricted.
“Pecan growers we have talked with know they need new solutions,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, CEO & Founder of Marrone Bio Innovations and Advisor to Pheronym. “This is just one example where the biologicals can be beneficial to specialty crops both outdoors and indoors.”
Dr. Marrone will be joining Pheronym at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on Tuesday October 16th. Her company, Marrone Bio Innovations, is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for both farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com.
About Pheronym:
Award-winning Pheronym is an ag-biotech pest management company that enables sustainable farming through its novel platform of nematode pheromones. Based in ALACHUA, Florida and DAVIS, California, the company uses a new pheromone to control plant-parasitic nematodes (microscopic roundworms) in an eco-friendly way and also enhances beneficial nematodes’ efficacy to eliminate pest insects. Learn more at http://www.pheronym.com.
