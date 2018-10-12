Kansas State Board of Education Members and Candidates Polled on Early Literacy Issues
The Early Literacy Roundtable, a collection of organizations committed to helping children in Kansas achieve grade-level reading, released on Wednesday the results of a questionnaire in which candidates for the State Board of Education responded to questions about early education. KRR is one of the members of the Early Literacy Roundtable, which was launched in February of 2018 and meets regularly to consider issues affecting early literacy.
All ten current members of the Kansas State Board of Education and any candidates for state board received the questionnaire. The Early Literacy Roundtable received an 88 percent response rate to the questionnaire from the candidates from State Board of Education districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. These districts all have elections this November. Responses can be viewed at https://www.earlyliteracyroundtable.org/questionnaire-responses
Distributed on Sept. 24, the questionnaire focused on three priorities of the Roundtable: School Readiness, School Outcomes and Accountability, and Support for Children and Families. The Early Literacy Roundtable formulated the questionnaire to represent its members’ diverse interests in public education.
“It is great news that both board members and candidates recognize the importance of early literacy,” said Andrew Hysell, Director of the Kansas Reading Roadmap, an organization participating in the Roundtable. “We hope Kansans will find this information useful.”
Highlighting the results of the survey was:
• 83 percent support for funding of universal preschool
• Universal support of the continuation of both the Kansas Multi-Tier System of Supports and Alignment (MTSS) and the Kansas Can School Redesign Project
• 100 percent support of afterschool and summer programming for high-poverty school districts
One school administrator said he was pleased by the candidates’ support of afterschool programming.
“My hope is that all districts across Kansas will have the opportunity for a fully-funded program that makes a difference with proven results,” said Dr. Michael Argabright, Superintendent of Southern Lyon County School District.
The Early Literacy Roundtable works to ensure that children succeed in school and graduate on time by focusing on an important predictor of success – grade-level reading at the end of third grade.
Members of the Early Literacy Roundtable who co-signed the questionnaire include the following:
Aligned
Kansas Department of Commerce
Kansas Enrichment Network
Kansas Health Foundation
Kansas Masonic Literacy Center
Kansas Reading Roadmap
Storytime Village
United Way of the Plains
Wichita Public Schools (USD 259)
###
Todd Fertig
Reading Roadmap
785-350-2922
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter